Minnesota Vikings 21-17 Cleveland Browns: Jordan Addison touchdown gives Vikings late win in 40th NFL London game

Jordan Addison hauled in a touchdown with 25 seconds left as the Minnesota Vikings broke Cleveland Browns hearts to clinch a 21-17 victory in what marked the NFL's 40th ever regular-season game in London on Sunday.

Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel had been on course to clinch a win on his first NFL start when he tossed a touchdown strike to David Njoku for a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

But the Browns subsequently failed to capitalise on a fumble and missed field goal, before being made to pay when Addison, who returned from a three-game suspension last week, gave the Vikings the lead with 12-yard catch.

The Vikings were making history this weekend as the first NFL team to play games in two different countries outside of the United States in the same season following last Sunday's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin.

Gabriel, a third-round pick out of Oregon, finished his maiden start 19 of 33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie second-round running back Quinshon Judkins impressed with 110 yards on the ground.

Wentz meanwhile battled past an injury-hit offensive line and a rampant No 1-ranked Browns defense to win his third straight start for Minnesota in the place of injured J.J. McCarthy.

Stats leaders:

Minnesota Vikings

Passing: Carson Wentz, 25/34, 236 yards, 1 TD

Carson Wentz, 25/34, 236 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Jordan Mason, 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Mason, 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Justin Jefferson, 7 catches, 123 yards

Cleveland Browns

Passing: Dillon Gabriel, 19/33, 190 yards, 2 TDs

Dillon Gabriel, 19/33, 190 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Quinshon Judkins, 23 catches, 110 yards

Quinshon Judkins, 23 catches, 110 yards Receiving: David Njoku, 6 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD

Jordan Mason had seen his early first-half fumble punished by a Browns touchdown, but handed Minnesota a perfect start after the break when he ran in a three-yard score to cap an eight-play 71-yard drive.

Back came Gabriel and the Browns as the rookie quarterback orchestrated a 13-play 69-yard drive lasting eight minutes with a nine-yard touchdown strike to David.

Njoku had starred earlier in the possession with a hurdle at the sideline, before the outstanding Judkins kept the drive alive when he converted on fourth-and-one at the 11.

More costly mistakes followed for the Vikings as Zavier Scott lost a fumble at the beginning of the fourth quarter before Will Reichard missed a 51-yard field goal to leave Justin Jefferson's excellent 38-yard catch unrewarded.

Jefferson genius kept the game alive inside the two-minute warning, though, when he hauled in a 21-yard catch at the sideline. Wentz then turned to Addison to convert on third-and-four, before going back to his receiver for a 12-yard game-snatching touchdown strike in the final seconds.

Mason was guilty of a costly error on Minnesota's opening drive of the game when he lost possession of the ball after a perfectly-timed punch from Alex Wright, with Grant Delpit recovering for the turnovers.

Gabriel took full advantage moments later with a one-yard strike to Harold Fannin Jr for the third round rookie tight end's first career touchdown in the NFL.

The Vikings injected a dose of trickery into their immediate response when running back Cam Akers, lined up in wildcat, took the direct snap before rolling out and floating a 32-yard touchdown to Josh Oliver.

Judkins thought he had restored Cleveland's advantage when he punched a crease to race away for a would-be 56-yard touchdown, only for the play to be pulled back by a holding call.

