Kansas City Chiefs beaten by Jacksonville Jaguars in thriller after comical Trevor Lawrence touchdown in final seconds

Trevor Lawrence tripped and fell to the ground, stumbled trying to get up, finally got back on his feet and then scrambled for a one-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to lift the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The chaos ended with the Jaguars (4-1) snapping an eight-game losing streak to the Chiefs (2-3) and matching their win total from last season.

Patrick Mahomes, who drove the Chiefs into position to take a 28-24 lead with 1:45 to play, had a final chance with 16 seconds remaining. But he failed to muster much of a threat, and his final throw was incomplete, setting off a raucous celebration for the home team.

Lawrence ran for two touchdowns on the night and also threw for a score, helping balance a performance that included two turnovers.

He was perfect when it mattered most for the Jaguars. Lawrence dropped a precision pass to Brian Thomas Jr for a 33-yard gain on the go-ahead drive and then hit Dyami Brown for another big gain. Chamarri Conner was flagged for pass interference against Thomas on the next play, setting up Lawrence's trip and score.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Stats leaders:

Kansas City Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes 29/41, 318 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Patrick Mahomes 29/41, 318 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Patrick Mahomes, 6 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes, 6 carries, 60 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Tyquan Thornton, 3 catches, 90 yards

Jacksonville Jaguars

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 18/25, 221 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Trevor Lawrence, 18/25, 221 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Trevor Lawrence, 10 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Trevor Lawrence, 10 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Brian Thomas Jr, 4 catches, 80 yards

Right guard Patrick Mekari stepped on Lawrence's right foot as he took the snap, and the quarterback fell several yards into the backfield. His first thought was "throw it away". But when he got to his feet, he saw a lane and took it. He broke a tackle and somehow found the end zone.

It helped that several defenders, including Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, stopped on the play.

Lawrence completed 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards. He also ran for a team-high 54 yards.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Mahomes accounted for two touchdowns, and Kareem Hunt ran for two more scores for Kansas City, who had won 23 straight when leading by at least 14 points. The Chiefs took an early 14-0 lead, thanks in part to a fumble by Lawrence at the goal line.

Jacksonville's comeback got a huge boost from linebacker Devin Lloyd, the AFC defensive player of the month for September. Lloyd returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. It was the longest interception return in the regular season by a linebacker in NFL history.

Lloyd stepped in front of Mahomes' pass intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster at the goal line and took off the other way for his league-leading fifth takeaway.

He juked Mahomes and Hunt, then got up to full speed along the Jaguars' sideline. He picked up a block from Josh Hines-Allen and then held the ball tight as Tyquan Thornton tried to knock it loose at the five-yard line.

Jaguars two-way standout Travis Hunter made two big-time plays, including the fourth-longest reception by a rookie this season. Hunter hauled in a 44-yader in the third quarter - and it was no easy catch.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Heisman Trophy winner jumped and reached over Conner to snare the ball and then held on despite getting his legs wiped out by Bryan Cook. The Jaguars scored four plays later to tie the game at 14-14.

His catch-and-run in the second quarter was nearly as good. He took a short pass in the left flat and juked two defenders en route to a 12-yard gain.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy hobbled off the field in the third quarter after appearing to tweak an ankle but returned a few plays later. Worthy had been listed as questionable because he got off the team flight with a swollen ankle. Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons played despite being added to the injury report shortly before kickoff with an illness.

Jaguars TE Brenton Strange left the game in the first half with left hip injury and did not return. Jacksonville played without DE Travon Walker, who had surgery last Monday to repair an injured left wrist.

What was said?

Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence: "What a crazy finish. It's a big win. Obviously they're a good team. They've been a good team for a long time. They're hard to beat, they really are. At the end of the game, they're always in it and they always seem to make the plays.

"It was cool for us to go take it and have to win it at the end, put together a good drive. And showing up a big stage does say something."

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones of Lawrence's trip touchdown: "We've got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. I put it on us as a defense. We've got to finish. We've got to bring him down right there."

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen: "It's a goofy finish, but what a tough moment for him. He wasn't going to lose. We like to make things very interesting. But the resiliency is really what I think this team has."

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.