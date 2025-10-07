Taylor Swift: Singer shuts down rumours of Super Bowl appearance after engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has disappointed fans hoping for a half-time performance from her at the Super Bowl.

Swift recently got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and there has been speculation she might star at the sport's biggest occasion.

But the singer has hinted she will not perform at the Super Bowl while Kelce remains active, as she wants the focus to remain on her fiance's sporting achievements.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Swift revealed why she has no desire to perform at the show - which next year will see Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny take centre stage.

When Fallon asked if she had turned down the half-time performance in 2026, she clarified that she had never been officially offered the opportunity by Roc Nation, the promotional company owned by Jay-Z.

"Here's the thing, Jay-Z has always been really good to me." she explained. "Our teams are really close.

"We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that field.

"Like that is violent chess. That is gladiators without swords. That is dangerous. The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field.

"Can you imagine if he's out there every single week, putting his life on the line doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be?'"

Rumours of her performing at the upcoming Super Bowl had been fuelled by Swift talking on her podcast New Heights about how she thinks of bread 60 per cent of the time, which fans seized on as a potential reference to Sourdough Sam - mascot of the San Francisco 49ers, who will host the game.

Kelce is considered as one of the best tight ends in NFL history after helping the Chiefs win three Super Bowls.

