NFL: Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson ruled out of Chicago Bears game with hamstring injury
Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has been ruled out of a third consecutive Baltimore Ravens game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday; the Ravens have only managed 13 points in games without Jackson; the Ravens sit bottom of the AFC North with a 1-5 record
Saturday 25 October 2025 19:06, UK
Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game with a hamstring injury as Baltimore Ravens prepare to host Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Ravens ended speculation on the two-time NFL MVP's health on Saturday when his playing status was changed to inactive.
Jackson was initially listed as a full participant in practice on Friday by the Ravens, and his involvement in Sunday's game was listed as questionable.
But the team has now confirmed that Jackson will be ruled out, and said that the quarterback was actually a limited participant in Friday's team activities.
Baltimore have little margin for error after a poor start to the season which has left them bottom of the AFC North - with a 1-5 record and little hope of regaining a playoff place.
Jackson was a formidable force on offence for the Ravens last season, throwing 41 touchdowns - a figure only bested by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
The Ravens lost to Houston and the Los Angeles Rams without Jackson, managing only one offensive touchdown across the two games.
Third-string quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to start against the Bears in Jackson's place, after back-up Cooper Rush failed to perform as the starter against the Texans and Rams.
