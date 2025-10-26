Former Jets great Nick Mangold dies aged 41 from kidney disease complications

Jets announced on Sunday that Nick Mangold, one of the teams' all time greats, has passed away following complications of kidney disease; the Jets legend is one of the 52 players still in contention to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has passed away

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold, one of the franchise's most popular and decorated players, has died at 41, the team announced Sunday.

The Jets said in a statement on social media that Mangold died on Saturday night from complications of kidney disease.

His death comes less than two weeks after the two-time All-Pro selection announced that he had kidney disease and needed a transplant. Since he didn't have any relatives that were able to donate, he requested on social media for a donor with type O blood.

Image: Mangold was honored during the halftime of an NFL game in 2022

"I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time," Mangold wrote on October 14.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. I'll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon."

Mangold said he was diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease, being put on dialysis while he awaited a transplant.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said.

"He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football.

"Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Image: Mangold retired from the NFL in 2018 after being drafted in 2006

Mangold was a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2006 out of Ohio State and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times.

He was enshrined in the Jets' ring of honor in 2022, having anchored their defensive offensive line for over a decade.

Alongside D'Brickashaw Ferguson, fourth selection of the same draft in 2006, Mangold led the transformation of the Jets' O-line into a stable platform that helped produce three playoff teams, including two AFC Championship Game units, and four winning teams from 2006-10.

The legend started and played in every Jets game from 2006 until early in 2011, 89 games including seven playoff games, until a high ankle sprain sidelined him for the first time as a pro - but he returned just two games later.

In all he started 171 games for the Jets, including those seven postseason contests.

Last week, Mangold was among the 52 Modern-Era players who passed the second round of becoming a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, with the Hall's four to eight newest members to be announced the day before Super Bowl LX.

Mangold is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their four children Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.