Cam Skattebo: New York Giants running back suffers serious ankle injury against Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo left Sunday's game against Philadelphia with a serious ankle injury that could cost him the rest of his rookie season.

Skattebo needed to be driven off the field after taking a hard hit in the second quarter, going down in a heap and smacking his helmet in pain.

Skattebo's foot appeared to be twisted as both Giants and Eagles players huddled around the breakout rookie, shielding him until he could be helped off the field.

Image: Skattebo's teammates and opponents squirmed at his injury

The 23-year-old, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2025 draft, already had an air cast on his lower right leg when he was driven off the field but raised his right arm in appreciation of the ovation from the Eagles crowd.

He had three rushing touchdowns against the Eagles earlier this month and had already caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart in Sunday's game.

Giants players were distraught at the gruesome sight of Skattebo's ankle bent the other way and many turned away from the scene, with Dart turning away and shouting profanities before he took a knee and buried his head in his hand.

Image: Skattebo scored a touchdown earlier during the game and had scored five for the Giants this season

The Giants entered Sunday just 2-5 but Dart and Skattebo's play had infused the organization with needed optimism.

Skattebo ran for three touchdowns, Dart had one rushing and another passing and the Giants beat the Eagles 34-17 earlier this month.

After the first quarter the Giants and Eagles were tied at 7-7 but the latter pulled away in the second quarter before taking a 38-20 win.