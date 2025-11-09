Jonathan Taylor solidifies his place in MVP discussion following three-touchdown game against Atlanta Falcons in Berlin

The Indianapolis Colts snatched a 31-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime on Sunday, but there was one clear star shining on the field in Berlin - Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor delivered a crucial career-long 83-yard touchdown as well as the game-icing end-zone trip in overtime on his way to 32 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns alongside 42 receiving yards.

He is also the first running back in the NFL this season to reach the 1,000-rushing yards mark, pulling into question whether he can be the one to break the idea that the MVP will always be a quarterback.

"Overall just a phenomenal game, some back and forth, a gritty win by our guys, obviously getting it to overtime there and finding a way," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said.

"And congrats to JT setting the all-time franchise record for rushing touchdowns. Just a phenomenal game by him and our offensive line protecting.

"I thought it was just phenomenal. Our guys battled like crazy just a hell of experience over here."

After the Colts' defeat to Pittsburgh Steelers on November 2, even four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers whispered to Taylor that he is deserving of the quarterback-dominated accolade.

Sky Sports NFL's experts were meanwhile also full of nothing but praise for Taylor following his performance, naming him as their Offensive Player of the Year in their mid-season awards.

"This is what you love to see from him, you are backed up pretty much the whole way from the special teams' play and it's the patience of Jonathan Taylor," Phoebe Schecter said.

"A record-setting day for him, what an unbelievable young man. He talked earlier in the week about how important it is to be the best friend of his quarterback whether in the run game or pass game.

"It's about 70 per cent of the time they're trying to get him the ball it feels like. Brilliant job by this young man."

Jason Bell added: "You talk about a closer, you give him the rock he'll make it happen!

"I mean this dude is phenomenal, I love a good running back! The resurgence is real!"

Taylor, however, remained humble despite the frenzy around his performances growing with each game, and more awards being tied to his name.

"That's a very good team over there, a very tough team," Taylor said after the game.

"We knew that coming into the game and then, of course, as the game unfolds, you just realise how much you have to depend on each other.

"Offense, defense, special teams. And I think that's what we did, it was a three-phase full effort and those are the kind of games you live for.

"Those are the kind of games that you remember, and you look back on and you're like, man, we really came together that day."

