NFL: Denver Broncos' Alex Singleton underwent cancer surgery a day after starring in win over Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton played in last Thursday's 10-7 win over Las Vegas Raiders after being diagnosed with testicular cancer a few days before.

Singleton had a cancerous tumour removed on Friday, having made nine tackles against the Raiders the previous evening as the Broncos took their season record in the NFL to 8-2.

The 31-year-old revealed on Instagram that the cancer was confirmed after a visit to a urologist, with the former Philadelphia Eagles player now hoping to return to the field "in the coming weeks" after continuing his recovery.

Singleton said: "Thankfully, we believe the cancer was caught early with a great prognosis for me and my family.

'While we are still awaiting some additional test results, I fully expect to return to the field in the coming weeks."

He added: "I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly. But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it.

"Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief."