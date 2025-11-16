Kris Boyd, the New York Jets cornerback, has been hospitalised after a shooting in Manhattan; Boyd is in a critical but stable condition

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd in critical but stable condition after shooting in Manhattan

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in hospital after being shot. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was shot in Manhattan early on Sunday morning and is in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said emergency responders transported a 29-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen to Bellevue Hospital in "critical but stable" condition, declining to identify the victim by name.

The police spokesperson said there have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Jets said in a statement: "We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time."

In a statement to Sky Sports News, a NFL spokesperson said: "We have been in contact with the club but will decline further comment."

Boyd was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 draft and has also played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

In March of this year he signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets.