NFL live on Sky Sports: Fixtures, kick-off times, TV channel for games this week and weekend

The 2025 NFL season continues live on Sky Sports as the race to the playoffs heats up in Week 16.

The Week 16 action kicks off Thursday night as Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks battle it out for the NFC West title, live on Sky Sports NFL from midnight.

Sunday sees NFL's most unpredictable team, Carolina Panthers, take on NFC South title rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers as both teams desperately fight for a playoff spot in the postseason.

This will be followed by what should be a blockbuster between playoff-confirmed Denver Broncos and all-but-confirmed Jacksonville Jaguars who dominated the Jets last Sunday to move to 10-4 in the AFC South.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Indianapolis Colts against the Seattle Seahawks from Week 15 of the NFL season

Thursday December 18

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks - KO midnight Friday morning, Sky Sports NFL & SS Main Event

Sunday December 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers - KO 5.30pm, Sky Sports NFL

Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys, KO 5.30pm, SS +

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Denver Broncos - KO 9pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part SS Main Event

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions - KO 9.15pm, SS +

Las Vegas Raiders @ Houston Texans - KO 9.15pm, SS + stream

New England Patriots @ Baltimore Ravens - KO 1.10am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & SS Main Event

Monday December 22

San Francisco 49ers @ Indianapolis Colts - KO 1am Tuesday morning, Sky Sports NFL & SS Main Event

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 15 match between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL season

Sky Sports to show more NFL games than ever

Sky Sports announced a new three-year deal with the NFL, extending its long-standing partnership with the league to over 30 years and cementing its position as the home of the NFL in the UK & Ireland.

Fans can once again look forward to the best games every week on Sky, with the broadcaster having the first-pick exclusive game on Sunday at 6pm live on Sky Sports NFL and the first pick for the Sunday 9pm game.

There will also be more choice as a second game at 6pm and up to an additional two games at 9pm will also be shown live on Sky Sports concurrently.

In another first, all London and Europe games will be broadcast live on Sky, including the highly anticipated inaugural games in Ireland and Spain. Combined, this equates to a near 50 per cent increase in the number of live matches available to Sky Sports customers.

The highly popular NFL RedZone programme will also continue to be shown live on Sky, alongside every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, Thanksgiving games, the Playoffs and the Super Bowl.

The huge uplift in games means they will be shown across the Sky Sports NFL channel as well as SS+ and Mix. The NFL channel was launched back in 2020, signalling the first time the league had teamed up with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The in-season channel will once again be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on linear in the UK & ROI from the regular season all the way through to Super Bowl LX, which will be live from Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area in California, on Sunday February 8.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.