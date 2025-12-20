2025 NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC seedings, schedule, UK times and how to watch on road to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in California
The Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are the first three teams to clinch NFL playoff berths, who will follow over the final weeks of the regular season?; watch Super Bowl LX from Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara live on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, February 8
Saturday 20 December 2025 17:16, UK
Which teams have reached the 2025 NFL playoffs? Who is still in the hunt? We look at the current standings on the road to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California...
AFC
1) Denver Broncos (12-2) - 1st AFC West - Clinched playoff berth
2) New England Patriots (11-3) - 1st AFC East
3) Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) - 1st AFC South
4) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) - 1st AFC North
5) Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) - 2nd AFC West - Wild Card
6) Buffalo Bills (10-4) - 2nd AFC East - Wild Card
7) Houston Texans (9-5) - 2nd AFC South - Wild Card
In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Baltimore Ravens (7-7)
NFC
1) Seattle Seahawks (12-3) - 1st NFC West - Clinched playoff berth
2) Chicago Bears (10-4) - 1st NFC North
3) Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) - 1st NFC East
4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) - 1st NFC South
5) Los Angeles Rams (11-4) - 2nd NFC West - Wild Card - Clinched playoff berth
6) San Francisco 49ers (10-4) - 3rd NFC West - Wild Card
7) Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) - 2nd NFC North - Wild Card
In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-6), Carolina Panthers (7-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)
Playoff dates:
Saturday January 10-12: Wild Card round
- Game One: Saturday, January 10 - 9.30pm
- Game Two: Sunday, January 11 - 1am
- Game Three: Sunday, January 11 - 6pm
- Game Four: Sunday, January 11 - 9.30pm
- Game Five: Monday, January 12 - 1.15am
- Game Six: Tuesday, January 13 - 1.15am
January 17-18: Divisional Round
- Game One: Saturday, January 17 - 9.30pm
- Game Two: Sunday, January 18 - 1.15am
- Game Three: Sunday, January 18 - 8pm
- Game Four: Sunday, January 18 - 11.30pm
January 25: AFC and NFC Championship games
- Conference Championship Game: Sunday, January 25 - 8pm
- Conference Championship Game: Sunday, January 25 - 11.30pm
February 8: Super Bowl LX
- AFC champion vs NFC champion: Sunday, February 8 - 11.30pm
Playoff-clinching scenarios: Week 16
AFC
Buffalo Bills (10-4) - @ Browns
How Bills can clinch playoff spot:
- Win & Texans defeat vs Raiders
- Win & Colts defeat vs 49ers
Denver Broncos (12-2) - vs Jaguars
How Broncos can clinch AFC West title
- Win & Chargers defeat vs Cowboys
How Broncos can clinch No 1 seed in AFC
Win & Chargers defeat vs Cowboys, Patriots defeat vs Ravens and Bills defeat vs Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) - @ Broncos
How Jaguars can clinch playoff spot:
Win & Texans defeat vs Raiders
Win & Colts defeat vs 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) - @ Cowboys
How Chargers can clinch playoff spot:
Win & Texans defeat vs Raiders
Win & Colts defeat vs 49ers
New England Patriots (11-3) - @ Ravens
How Patriots can clinch playoff spot:
- Win
- Texans defeat vs Raiders
- Colts defeat vs 49ers
NFC
Chicago Bears (10-4) - vs Packers
How Bears can clinch playoff spot:
- Win & Lions defeat vs Steelers
Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) @ Bears
How Packers can clinch playoff spot:
- Win & Lions defeat vs Steelers
Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) - @ Commanders
How Eagles can clinch playoff spot:
- Win
- Cowboys defeat vs Chargers
San Francisco 49ers (10-4) - @ Colts
How 49ers can clinch playoff spot:
- Win
- Lions defeat vs Steelers
Teams eliminated:
AFC:
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals
- New York Jets
- Cleveland Browns
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Tennessee Titans
NFC:
- Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals
- New York Giants
When and where is Super Bowl 60?
The NFL will stage the 60th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.
It will be the second time the Super Bowl has been played at Levi's Stadium following on from Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, and the third in the San Francisco Bay Area after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Super Bowl XIX at the end of the 1984 campaign.
The Super Bowl has typically kicked off at 11.30pm UK time, with the half-time show usually around 1am.
Who are the defending Super Bowl champions?
The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 campaign as Super Bowl champions after dismantling the Chiefs 40-22 to deny Andy Reid's side a historic third straight title at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Jalen Hurts starred as he won Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Philadelphia's No 1-ranked defense swarmed Patrick Mahomes with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits as well as intercepting him twice, including Cooper DeJean's first-half pick-six.
Kansas City had won each of the last two Super Bowls with victories over the Eagles in 2023 before ousting the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in 2024.
It marked the Eagles' second Super Bowl win after they beat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII in 2018.
Who is performing at half-time?
Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny will headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show in Santa Clara, California, the NFL has announced.
Kendrick Lamar headlined the most-watched Super Bowl half-time show in history in New Orleans as 133.5m viewers tuned in to see the 22-time Grammy-winning rapper take aim at Drake, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 133.4m in 1993.
