2025 NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC seedings, schedule, UK times and how to watch on road to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in California

Which teams have reached the 2025 NFL playoffs? Who is still in the hunt? We look at the current standings on the road to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California...

AFC

1) Denver Broncos (12-2) - 1st AFC West - Clinched playoff berth

2) New England Patriots (11-3) - 1st AFC East

3) Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) - 1st AFC South

4) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) - 1st AFC North

5) Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) - 2nd AFC West - Wild Card

6) Buffalo Bills (10-4) - 2nd AFC East - Wild Card

7) Houston Texans (9-5) - 2nd AFC South - Wild Card

In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the New England Patriots from Week 15 of the NFL season

NFC

1) Seattle Seahawks (12-3) - 1st NFC West - Clinched playoff berth

2) Chicago Bears (10-4) - 1st NFC North

3) Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) - 1st NFC East

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) - 1st NFC South

5) Los Angeles Rams (11-4) - 2nd NFC West - Wild Card - Clinched playoff berth

6) San Francisco 49ers (10-4) - 3rd NFC West - Wild Card

7) Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) - 2nd NFC North - Wild Card

In the hunt: Detroit Lions (8-6), Carolina Panthers (7-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-7-1)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 15 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 NFL season

Playoff dates:

Saturday January 10-12: Wild Card round

Game One: Saturday, January 10 - 9.30pm

Game Two: Sunday, January 11 - 1am

Game Three: Sunday, January 11 - 6pm

Game Four: Sunday, January 11 - 9.30pm

Game Five: Monday, January 12 - 1.15am

Game Six: Tuesday, January 13 - 1.15am

January 17-18: Divisional Round

Game One: Saturday, January 17 - 9.30pm

Game Two: Sunday, January 18 - 1.15am

Game Three: Sunday, January 18 - 8pm

Game Four: Sunday, January 18 - 11.30pm

January 25: AFC and NFC Championship games

Conference Championship Game: Sunday, January 25 - 8pm

Conference Championship Game: Sunday, January 25 - 11.30pm

February 8: Super Bowl LX

AFC champion vs NFC champion: Sunday, February 8 - 11.30pm

Playoff-clinching scenarios: Week 16

AFC

Buffalo Bills (10-4) - @ Browns

How Bills can clinch playoff spot:

Win & Texans defeat vs Raiders

Win & Colts defeat vs 49ers

Denver Broncos (12-2) - vs Jaguars

How Broncos can clinch AFC West title

Win & Chargers defeat vs Cowboys

How Broncos can clinch No 1 seed in AFC

Win & Chargers defeat vs Cowboys, Patriots defeat vs Ravens and Bills defeat vs Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-4) - @ Broncos

How Jaguars can clinch playoff spot:

Win & Texans defeat vs Raiders

Win & Colts defeat vs 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) - @ Cowboys

How Chargers can clinch playoff spot:

Win & Texans defeat vs Raiders

Win & Colts defeat vs 49ers

New England Patriots (11-3) - @ Ravens

How Patriots can clinch playoff spot:

Win

Texans defeat vs Raiders

Colts defeat vs 49ers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers get into a fight before the game even kicks-off

NFC

Chicago Bears (10-4) - vs Packers

How Bears can clinch playoff spot:

Win & Lions defeat vs Steelers

Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) @ Bears

How Packers can clinch playoff spot:

Win & Lions defeat vs Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) - @ Commanders

How Eagles can clinch playoff spot:

Win

Cowboys defeat vs Chargers

San Francisco 49ers (10-4) - @ Colts

How 49ers can clinch playoff spot:

Win

Lions defeat vs Steelers

Teams eliminated:

AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets

Cleveland Browns

Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans

NFC:

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

New York Giants

When and where is Super Bowl 60?

The NFL will stage the 60th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

It will be the second time the Super Bowl has been played at Levi's Stadium following on from Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, and the third in the San Francisco Bay Area after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Super Bowl XIX at the end of the 1984 campaign.

The Super Bowl has typically kicked off at 11.30pm UK time, with the half-time show usually around 1am.

Who are the defending Super Bowl champions?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Quarterback Jalen Hurts reflects on his viral video, in which he was seen lighting up a cigar in the changing rooms after the Philadelphia Eagles won the 2025 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 campaign as Super Bowl champions after dismantling the Chiefs 40-22 to deny Andy Reid's side a historic third straight title at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts starred as he won Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, while Philadelphia's No 1-ranked defense swarmed Patrick Mahomes with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits as well as intercepting him twice, including Cooper DeJean's first-half pick-six.

Kansas City had won each of the last two Super Bowls with victories over the Eagles in 2023 before ousting the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas in 2024.

It marked the Eagles' second Super Bowl win after they beat the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Who is performing at half-time?

Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny will headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show in Santa Clara, California, the NFL has announced.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the most-watched Super Bowl half-time show in history in New Orleans as 133.5m viewers tuned in to see the 22-time Grammy-winning rapper take aim at Drake, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 133.4m in 1993.

