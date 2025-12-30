New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs is facing charges of strangulation and assault following an alleged incident on December 2; the wide receiver, who categorically denies the allegations, leads the Patriots with 82 receptions for 970 yards and four touchdowns

New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs facing strangulation and assault charges but 'categorically denies the allegations'

New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with an incident that allegedly happened earlier this month, police have said.

News of the charges emerged after a court hearing on Tuesday in Dedham, Massachusetts. It is unclear what led to the charges, which include felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanour assault and battery.

Diggs' lawyer, David Meier, said in an emailed statement that Diggs "categorically denies these allegations."

Meier said the allegations never occurred, describing them as unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

In a statement, the Patriots said: "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organisation that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon.

"We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.

"Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs, 32, established himself as one of the NFL's best wide receivers during a run with Minnesota and Buffalo from 2018 to 2023, when he had six consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

After a lacklustre stint in Houston last year, Diggs ended up in New England, signing a three-year, $69m (£51m) deal in free agency that guaranteed him $26m (£19m).

Diggs has proven a reliable target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye and is a big reason why the team has once again clinched the AFC East title as the team heads toward the playoffs.