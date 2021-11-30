NFL Week 12 Stats: Cincinnati Bengals sweep Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers for the third time in a row

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2021 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Las Vegas Raiders (14 penalties, 110 penalty yards) and Dallas Cowboys (14 penalties, 166 penalty yds) combined for 28 penalties and 276 penalty yards, the most combined given up in a game on Thanksgiving since at least 1950.

Tony Pollard's 100-yd kick-off return for a touchdown was the longest in Thanksgiving history and the third-longest score of any type on Thanksgiving in NFL history.

Longest touchdowns in Thanksgiving history Touchdown Player Team Opposition Year 102-yd INT Bob Smith Lions Bears 1949` 101-yd INT Bryant Westbrook Lions Patriots 2000 100-yd KO return Tony Pollard Cowboys Raiders 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals swept their season series with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since the 2009 season. They have won three-straight games against the Steelers for the first time since they won six straight games against them from 1988-1990.

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Indianapolis Colts and, in doing so, engineered his 51st game-winning drive, breaking his tie with Ben Roethlisberger for third-most in history.

Most game-winning drives in NFL history Quarterback Game-winning drives Peyton Manning 54 Drew Brees 53 Tom Brady 51 Ben Roethlisberger 50

The Cam Newton honeymoon period with the Carolina Panthers is over. He completed just five of 21 throws against the Miami Dolphins, resulting in a 23.8 per cent completion rate. That is the lowest by any NFL quarterback attempting at least 20 passes in a game since Joey Harrington went 5 of 22 (22.7 per cent) for the Detroit Lions against the Green Bay Packers in December 2004.

Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers became just the third undrafted player with at least 5,000 scrimmage yards in his first five seasons in the common-draft era, joining Arian Foster and Willie Parker.

Fewest games to 700 career receptions Receiver Games Keenan Allen 111 Antonio Brown 111 Julio Jones 112 Marvin Harrison 114

In the first half of the same game, Keenan Allen caught his 700th career reception, equalling the record for the fewest games in NFL history to reach that landmark.

The Packers beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with Matthew Stafford throwing another pick-six, becoming the first quarterback to suffer that fate in three games in a row since Matt Schaub and Blaine Gabbert did in the 2013 season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first starting quarterback to win a game despite throwing at least four interceptions since Andy Dalton did so for the Bengals against the Ravens in December 2013. Since the start of the 2014 season, starting quarterbacks throwing at least four interceptions have a record of 1-41.

