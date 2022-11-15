NFL Stats: Justin Jefferson tops 4,000 yards, Tom Brady stays unbeaten in Europe with Germany win

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has reached 4,000 receiving yards in the joint-fewest games in NFL history

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 10, including another record day for Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and a fourth win in four for Tom Brady in Europe...

Tom Brady became the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries outside of the US - and he took his record in those games to 4-0 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their first win in an International Series game, having lost their previous three attempts. Brady's fourth quarter interception also broke his streak of 399 straight pass attempts without throwing an interception, just three short of the NFL record.

Most consecutive pass attempts in NFL history without an interception Player Team Season Passes Aaron Rodgers Packers 2018 402 Tom Brady Buccaneers 2022 399 Tom Brady Patriots 2010-11 358 Derek Carr Raiders 2018 332

The Minnesota Vikings won an incredible game against the Buffalo Bills, their fifth win this season after trailing in the fourth quarter, to improve their record to 7-0 in one-score games this year. The Bills' defeat this week sent them from the top seed in the AFC to the sixth seed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was a wild end to the game between Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings with the Bills defence holding up the Vikings offense on the goal-line, before gifting them a touchdown with a fumble and then somehow forcing overtime! There was a wild end to the game between Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings with the Bills defence holding up the Vikings offense on the goal-line, before gifting them a touchdown with a fumble and then somehow forcing overtime!

Eric Kendricks' fumble recovery for a touchdown to give the Vikings the lead with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the first go-ahead, non-offensive touchdown scored by a trailing team in the last minute of the fourth quarter since December 1986. On that occasion, the Colts, trailing by two, beat the Falcons 28-23 on a blocked punt by Tate Randle, with the touchdown scored by Eugene Daniel with 20 seconds left. The last time the Bills blew a second-half lead of at least 17 points was in December 2005 when they saw a 23-3 lead against the Dolphins morph into a 24-23 defeat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Jefferson pulled in an incredible one-handed catch on fourth down for the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills as they went on to win in an overtime thriller Justin Jefferson pulled in an incredible one-handed catch on fourth down for the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills as they went on to win in an overtime thriller

Justin Jefferson passed 4,000 receiving yards in the Vikings' win, becoming the joint-fastest receiver to reach that landmark in NFL history.

Fastest to 4,000 receiving yards in NFL history Justin Jefferson Vikings 42 Lance Alworth Chargers 42 Odell Beckham Jr Giants 42 Randy Moss Vikings 47 Julio Jones Falcons 47

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another excellent game on the ground, despite his team becoming the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three-straight games and lose the lot! Fields added 147 yards rushing to his 178 from last week for a total of 325 across the two games, a record for a quarterback in successive games, surpassing Lamar Jackson's 268 yards over the course of Weeks Six (152 yards) and Seven (116) of the 2019 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed incredible pace run free for this 67-yards touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 of the NFL Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields showed incredible pace run free for this 67-yards touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 of the NFL

Patrick Mahomes threw four more touchdown passes for the Kansas City Chiefs in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to extend his streak to 24-straight wins in November and December, dating back to 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and had four touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the NFL Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and had four touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the NFL

The Jaguars lost despite having three more turnovers than the Chiefs, the first loss among the 23 teams this season to have had three more turnovers than their opponents.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New Orleans Saints at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of the NFL season Highlights of the New Orleans Saints at the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of the NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 - their sixth successive win after a bye week - and, in doing so, rushed for a total of 217 yards, their most productive ground game since Week 14 of the 2016 season when they ran for 240 yards against the Bills.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers from Week 10 of the NFL season Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers from Week 10 of the NFL season

The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak with an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys thanks to three touchdown passes and zero interceptions from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The last Packers five-game losing streak was also ended the same way - with three TDs and no picks from Rodgers - against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2008 season.

The Cowboys had won all 195 of their previous games in which they had led by at least 14 points to start the fourth quarter. This week, they led the Packers 28-14 before losing 31-28 in overtime to drop that record to 195-1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers from Week 10 of the NFL season Highlights of the Los Angeles Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers from Week 10 of the NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time since Week 14 of the 2000 season, having lost the last five meetings between the sides. The 49ers' defense held the Chargers to no points and only 52 total yards in the second half of the victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 10 of the NFL season Highlights of the Washington Commanders against the Philadelphia Eagles from Week 10 of the NFL season

With the Washington Commanders defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, Ron Rivera became just the third head coach in NFL history to twice defeat a team which had been 8-0 or better at the time. He also defeated the 11-0 Steelers with Washington two years ago. The other two coaches were Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1930 and 1931, and Don Coryell of the St Louis Cardinals in 1977 and San Diego Chargers in 1984. Having turned the ball over only three times in their first eight games of the season, the Eagles had four giveaways in Monday's loss.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!