Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
NFL Stats: Justin Jefferson tops 4,000 yards, Tom Brady stays unbeaten in Europe with Germany win
The best stats from Week 10 in the NFL, including a seventh one-score win for the Minnesota Vikings this season, an unwanted record for the Chicago Bears as they again top 29 points but lose, and a blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead by the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in 196 games!
Last Updated: 15/11/22 11:51am
Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 10, including another record day for Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and a fourth win in four for Tom Brady in Europe...
Tom Brady became the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries outside of the US - and he took his record in those games to 4-0 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured their first win in an International Series game, having lost their previous three attempts. Brady's fourth quarter interception also broke his streak of 399 straight pass attempts without throwing an interception, just three short of the NFL record.
Most consecutive pass attempts in NFL history without an interception
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Passes
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|2018
|402
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2022
|399
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|2010-11
|358
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2018
|332
The Minnesota Vikings won an incredible game against the Buffalo Bills, their fifth win this season after trailing in the fourth quarter, to improve their record to 7-0 in one-score games this year. The Bills' defeat this week sent them from the top seed in the AFC to the sixth seed.
Eric Kendricks' fumble recovery for a touchdown to give the Vikings the lead with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the first go-ahead, non-offensive touchdown scored by a trailing team in the last minute of the fourth quarter since December 1986. On that occasion, the Colts, trailing by two, beat the Falcons 28-23 on a blocked punt by Tate Randle, with the touchdown scored by Eugene Daniel with 20 seconds left. The last time the Bills blew a second-half lead of at least 17 points was in December 2005 when they saw a 23-3 lead against the Dolphins morph into a 24-23 defeat.
Justin Jefferson passed 4,000 receiving yards in the Vikings' win, becoming the joint-fastest receiver to reach that landmark in NFL history.
Fastest to 4,000 receiving yards in NFL history
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|42
|Lance Alworth
|Chargers
|42
|Odell Beckham Jr
|Giants
|42
|Randy Moss
|Vikings
|47
|Julio Jones
|Falcons
|47
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had another excellent game on the ground, despite his team becoming the first team in NFL history to score at least 29 points in three-straight games and lose the lot! Fields added 147 yards rushing to his 178 from last week for a total of 325 across the two games, a record for a quarterback in successive games, surpassing Lamar Jackson's 268 yards over the course of Weeks Six (152 yards) and Seven (116) of the 2019 season.
Patrick Mahomes threw four more touchdown passes for the Kansas City Chiefs in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to extend his streak to 24-straight wins in November and December, dating back to 2019.
The Jaguars lost despite having three more turnovers than the Chiefs, the first loss among the 23 teams this season to have had three more turnovers than their opponents.
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 - their sixth successive win after a bye week - and, in doing so, rushed for a total of 217 yards, their most productive ground game since Week 14 of the 2016 season when they ran for 240 yards against the Bills.
The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak with an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys thanks to three touchdown passes and zero interceptions from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The last Packers five-game losing streak was also ended the same way - with three TDs and no picks from Rodgers - against the Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2008 season.
The Cowboys had won all 195 of their previous games in which they had led by at least 14 points to start the fourth quarter. This week, they led the Packers 28-14 before losing 31-28 in overtime to drop that record to 195-1.
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time since Week 14 of the 2000 season, having lost the last five meetings between the sides. The 49ers' defense held the Chargers to no points and only 52 total yards in the second half of the victory.
With the Washington Commanders defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, Ron Rivera became just the third head coach in NFL history to twice defeat a team which had been 8-0 or better at the time. He also defeated the 11-0 Steelers with Washington two years ago. The other two coaches were Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals in 1930 and 1931, and Don Coryell of the St Louis Cardinals in 1977 and San Diego Chargers in 1984. Having turned the ball over only three times in their first eight games of the season, the Eagles had four giveaways in Monday's loss.
Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!