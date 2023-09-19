NFL Week Two stats: Justin Jefferson reaches 5,000 yards, Puka Nacua sets rookie record and young quarterbacks collide

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

Having gone 11-0 in the regular season in one-possession games in the 2022 season, the Minnesota Vikings have now lost both their opening two games by one possession scores this season.

Justin Jefferson became the first player since Steve Smith in 2011 to have at least 150 yards receiving in each of the first two weeks of the season, and also became the joint-quickest player to reach 5000 receiving yards.

Fastest players to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history Player Team Games Justin Jefferson Min 52 Lance Allworth SD 52 Odell Beckham Jr NYG 54 Julio Jones Atl 56 Michael Thomas NO 58

Having led the NFL in rushing last year, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders was held to -2 yards on nine carries by the Bills, the fewest yards rushing in a single game in NFL history by the reigning rushing leader, with a minimum of five carries.

The Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans battle featured Anthony Richardson (21 years, 118 days old) and C.J. Stroud (21-349) who are the youngest starting quarterback matchup - with a combined age of 43 years 102 days - since quarterback starts were first tracked in 1950. The previous youngest pair were Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans, who were a combined 43 years 202 days old in 2015.

Travis Kelce had four receptions for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, moving him into fourth place in the list of most receptions by a tight end in NFL history:

Most receptions by a TE in NFL historu Player Team Rec Tony Gonzalez KC/Atl 1,325 Jason Witten Dal/LV 1,228 Antonio Gates SD/LAC 955 Travis Kelce KC 818 Shannon Sharpe Den/Bal 815

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to victory over the Chicago Bears and became the first Tampa Bay starting quarterback to lead the team to a 2-0 start and throw no interceptions in either game since Shaun King in 2000. The Bears have missed the playoffs in all 21 of the previous seasons in which they have started 0-2.

The New York Giants came back from a 21-point deficit to defeat the Cardinals, which is their largest comeback in the Super Bowl Era, and tied their overall mark. In December 1945 they trailed the Eagles 21-0 at the Polo Grounds, before rallying to win 28-21. In October 1949 they beat the Cardinals at Comiskey Park 41-38 having trailed 24-3.

It was even more remarkable given the fact that the Giants had failed to score in their first six quarters of the season, the longest scoreless streak to start a season since the Patriots in 1992. The last team to have a longer such streak to start a season was the Baltimore Colts in 1978, who were shut out 38-0 by the Cowboys in Week One and then 42-0 by the Dolphins in Week Two.

Los Angeles Rams rookie Puka Nacua had 15 receptions against the 49ers, the most in a game by a rookie in NFL history.

Most single-game catches by a rookie in NFL history Player Team Opp Year Rec Puka Nacua LAR SF 2023 15 Saquon Barkley NYG Dal 2018 14 Najee Harris Pit Cin 2021 14 Roy Helu Was SF 2011 14 Don Looney Phi Was 1940 14

On Monday night the Pittsburgh Steelers recorded their 20th successive regular-season home victory over the Cleveland Browns. It was also their 21st consecutive Monday Night Football home victory in a streak dating back to October 1992.

Deshaun Watson threw a pick-six on the first offensive snap of the game. The last quarterback to suffer that fate was the Jets' Sam Darnold from his first career snap in Week One of the 2018 season when he was intercepted by Quandre Diggs of the Detroit Lions in a game that was also part of a Monday Night Football double-header.

