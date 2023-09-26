NFL Week Three stats: Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest quarterback to 25,000 career passing yards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants 30-12 on Thursday night to become just the third team in NFL history to start 3-0 with the same number of points scored in each game. The 1936 Pittsburgh Pirates started with 10-0, 10-6 and 10-7 victories, while the 2007 New England Patriots started out 38-14, 38-14 and 38-7 on their way to their undefeated regular season.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20 and became just the third team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a game:

Teams to score 70 points Team Opponent Year Points Washington Giants 1966 72 Dolphins Broncos 2023 70 Rams Colts 1950 70

Miami became the first team to have over 350 yards both rushing and passing in the same game, and posted the second-highest total yards by a team in any NFL game:

Most yards on offense in a game Team Opponent Year Yards Rams Yankees 1951 735 Dolphins Broncos 2023 726 Steelers Cardinals 1958 683

Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane became just the second pair of team-mates to both score at least four touchdowns in the same game. Derrick Blaylock and Priest Holmes of the Kansas City Chiefs did the same against the Atlanta Falcons in 2004.

Matt Gay of the Indianapolis Colts made a 53-yard field goal to tie the game against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter and then another 53-yard field goal to win the game in overtime. He became the first player in NFL history to make four field goals of at least 50 yards in a single game. All of Gay's kicks came in the second half or overtime.

The Green Bay Packers came from 17 points down to defeat the New Orleans Saints and win their 11th straight home opener. Only three teams have enjoyed longer such streaks in NFL history:

Longest home-opener win streaks Team Seasons Streak Dolphins 1976-1988 13 Seahawks 2009-2020 12 Bears 1933-1944 12

Jimmy Graham caught a touchdown pass for the Saints in the defeat. The last time he had caught a touchdown pass was in Week 16 of the 2014 season. Only three players have had a longer wait between successive touchdown receptions for a single team:

Longest wait between successive TD catches for single team Player Team Days John Gilliam NO 3,717 Sam McCullum Min 3,242 Brandon Lloyd SF 3,207 Jimmy Graham NO 3,199

Andrew Beck of the Texans returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 255 pounds, he is the heaviest player to ever return a kickoff for a touchdown of longer than 50 yards.

Keenan Allen had 18 receptions as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, the joint-third-most in NFL history. Only two players have had more in a single game - Brandon Marshall (21 for Denver vs Indianapolis in 2009) and Terrell Owens (20 for San Francisco against Chicago in 2000).

Patrick Mahomes reached the landmark of 25,000 passing yards as the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears. He is the fastest quarterback to reach that mark in terms of games:

Fastest QB to 25,000 yards Player Team Games Patrick Mahomes KC 83 Matthew Stafford Det 90 Dan Marino Mia 92

Kenny Pickett's 72-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III is the longest Steelers touchdown against the Raiders ever, surpassing the "Immaculate Reception" from Terry Bradshaw to Franco Harris in the 1972 Divisional Round which was a 60-yard effort.

Week Four in the NFL begins on Thursday night when the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning.