NFL Week Four stats: Christian McCaffrey closes in on record as Patrick Mahomes reaches 200 touchdown passes

Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars had three sacks against the Falcons in London on Sunday, becoming the first player to record that many sacks in an international game. The 61-yard interception return for a touchdown by Darious Williams meanwhile set a record for the longest pick-six in an international game in history.

The 'other' Josh Allen had the 40th rushing touchdown of his NFL career as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 48-20, becoming just the fifth quarterback in NFL history to have that many:

Most rushing touchdowns by a QB Player Team TDs Cam Newton Car/NE 75 Otto Graham Cle 44 Steve Young TB/SF 43 Josh Allen Buf 40

De'Von Achane of the Dolphins became just the fourth player in NFL history to score at least six touchdowns in his first three career games, after Dutch Sternaman of the 1920 Decatur Staleys, Billy Sims of the 1980 Lions and Kareem Hunt of the 2017 Chiefs.

Sam Franklin Jr. turned his first career interception into a 99-yard return for a touchdown for the Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the longest pick-six in Panthers history, surpassing Tim McKyer's 96-yard effort against the 49ers back in the 1995 season.

The Chicago Bears lost to the Denver Broncos having led 28-7 to fall to 0-4 and have now lost 14 consecutive games dating back to Week Eight of last season. It is not only the longest active losing streak in the NFL, but the longest losing streak in franchise history.

The Houston Texans convincingly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 and CJ Stroud has now attempted 151 passes in his NFL career without throwing an interception. Only four other quarterbacks have started their careers having thrown more passes without an interception:

Most pass attempts by rookie QB without interception Player Team Passes Dak Prescott Dal 176 Tom Brady NE 162 Kyle Allen Car 159 Tua Tagovailoa Mia 153 CJ Stroud Hou 151

Rookie Puka Nacua continued his incredible pace with nine receptions for 163 yards as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. His current career totals of 39 receptions and 501 receiving yards are both records for any NFL player in their first four games.

Khalil Mack had a career-high six sacks and two forced fumbles for the Los Angeles Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is the second player in NFL history to have more than one game with at least five sacks - after Derrick Thomas. However, Mack is the first to perform the feat for two different teams, having had five sacks in 2015 for the Raiders against the Broncos.

Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals, marking the 13th consecutive game in which he has scored at least one touchdown, including the playoffs. The all-time NFL record is shared by OJ Simpson, John Riggins and Lenny Moore at 15 games.

Patrick Mahomes threw his 200th career touchdown pass when he found Noah Gray from 34 yards out in the first quarter of his side's win over the New York Jets, setting a new record for the fewest games needed to reach 200 passing touchdown in NFL history:

Fewest games needed to reach 200 passing TDs Player Team Games Patrick Mahomes KC 84 Dan Marino Mia 89 Aaron Rodgers GB 99

On Monday night, the New York Giants set a new franchise record for the most sacks suffered in a game with 11. They had previously had their quarterbacks sacked on 10 occasions twice - in Week Six of the 1969 season by the Dallas Cowboys and in Week 12 of the 1980 season by the 49ers. The only time the Seahawks have had as many as 11 sacks in a game before this week was back in Week 14 of the 1986 season against the Los Angeles Raiders.

