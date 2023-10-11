NFL Week Five stats: CJ Stroud betters Dak Prescott streak to set new passing record as a rookie

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has gone 186 pass attempts without throwing an interception

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Chicago Bears' victory over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night snapped a 14-game losing streak which was the longest in the franchise's 104-year history. It was their first win in 346 days since Week Seven of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears in Week Five of the NFL Highlights of the Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears in Week Five of the NFL

DJ Moore had eight receptions for 230 yards, setting a new record for the most receiving yards on Thursday Night Football. The last Bears player to have at least 200 receiving yards and at least three receiving touchdowns in the same game was Harlon Hill against the San Francisco 49ers in 1954.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player DJ Moore completed three touchdowns in Chicago Bears' win over Washington with his third TD coming after he raced clear of the Commanders defence, completing over 50 yards after the catch DJ Moore completed three touchdowns in Chicago Bears' win over Washington with his third TD coming after he raced clear of the Commanders defence, completing over 50 yards after the catch

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, managing just 29 yards rushing - their fewest in a game since Week 16 of the 2014 season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in Week Five of the NFL season Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in Week Five of the NFL season

Josh Allen led the team with 14 rushing yards, but did manage to rush for his 41st career touchdown, breaking his tie with Jack Kemp for the third-most rushing TDs by a quarterback in NFL history.

Most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in NFL history Quarterback Rushing TDs Cam Newton 75 Steve Young 43 Josh Allen 41 Jack Kemp 40

Facing the Atlanta Falcons, CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans broke the record for the most pass attempts without an Interception to begin an NFL career. He now has 186 attempts without a pick, ahead of Dak Prescott's 176 and Tom Brady's 162 to start their respective careers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the special qualities of CJ Stroud and what makes him stand out On Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the special qualities of CJ Stroud and what makes him stand out

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Giants and in doing so set a record for the most total yards in the first five games of an NFL season. Their 2,568 yards broke the record set by the 'Greatest Show on Turf' 2000 St Louis Rams, who managed 2,527 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Giants against the Miami Dolphins in Week Five of the NFL season Highlights of the New York Giants against the Miami Dolphins in Week Five of the NFL season

De'Von Achane became just the second player in NFL history to score at least seven touchdowns in his first four career games. Bill Paschal of the 1943 Giants was the first to do so.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is gone in a flash on 76-yard TD run as he sprints virtually untouched down the sideline for the long score Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is gone in a flash on 76-yard TD run as he sprints virtually untouched down the sideline for the long score

One saving grace for the Giants in their defeat to the Dolphins was the 102-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jason Pinnock, which tied the record for the longest interception return in franchise history. The other 102-yarder was by Erich Barnes against the Dallas Cowboys in 1961.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock goes the length of the field for a 102-yard pick-six as linebacker Bobby Okereke tips the Tua Tagovailoa pass into the waiting hands of Pinnock New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock goes the length of the field for a 102-yard pick-six as linebacker Bobby Okereke tips the Tua Tagovailoa pass into the waiting hands of Pinnock

The New Orleans Saints' 34-0 shutout win over the New England Patriots is the largest home loss of Bill Belichick's NFL career, with his only larger margin of defeat having come last week against the Cowboys. The Patriots' previous largest shutout home loss was 31-0 against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1969.

Alvin Kamara scored his 73rd touchdown for the Saints, breaking Marques Colston's franchise record of 72.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Ja'Marr Chase set a new Cincinnati Bengals franchise record for the most receptions in a game with 15 against the Arizona Cardinals. The previous high mark belonged to Carl Pickens, who hauled in 13 receptions in Week Six of the 1998 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in Week Five of the NFL season Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in Week Five of the NFL season

Brock Purdy's win over the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football improved his regular-season starting record to 10-0, the first quarterback to start his NFL career in that fashion since Ben Roethlisberger over the course of the 2004 and 2005 seasons, and just the fourth in NFL history!

Most wins by a quarterback to start their NFL career Quarterback Team Seasons Wins Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 2004-2005 15 Mike Tomczak Bears 1986-1987 10 Mike Livingston Chiefs 1969-1972 10 Brock Purdy 49ers 2022-2023 10

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers for the first time since a 20-0 victory in Week One of the 1987 season, breaking an eight-game losing streak.

Week Six in the NFL begins when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday morning. Stream the 2023 NFL season and more with NOW.