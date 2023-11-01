NFL Week Eight stats: New York produce punt-fest as Denver Broncos snap losing streak against Kansas City Chiefs

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in action against the Giants

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

On Thursday night, Josh Allen had his 30th game in which he both threw and ran for at least one touchdown. He is just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have that many such games:

QB games with at least one passing and rushing TD QB Team Games Cam Newton Car/NE 45 Steve Young TB/SF 31 Aaron Rodgers GB 31 Josh Allen Buf 30

It was Allen's 43rd career rushing touchdown, drawing him level with Steve Young for the second-most among NFL quarterbacks, only trailing Cam Newton's 75.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Rams in what was the first 43-20 game in NFL history. They have now won 11 straight home games dating back to 2022, which only trails the 18-game home winning streak they achieved between 1979 and 1981. DaRon Bland became the first player in Cowboys history to record three interception returns for touchdowns in a single season.

Cam Akers scored the first rushing touchdown for Minnesota Vikings this season as they defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-10. They had been the first team in NFL history with as many as 16 passing touchdowns before scoring their first rushing touchdown of a season.

Tyreek Hill's 112 receiving yards in the Miami Dolphins' victory over the Patriots took him to 1,014 for the season, the first player to have at least a thousand receiving yards in a team's first eight games of a season in the Super Bowl era, and just the fourth in NFL history:

Players with 1,000 yards after eight games Player Team Year Yards Charley Hennigan Hou 1961 1,122 Elroy Hirsch LAR 1951 1,058 Don Hutson GB 1942 1,032 Tyreek Hill Mia 2023 1,014

The first half of the New York Giants vs New York Jets game featured 15 punts, the most in a half since at least 1991. The game finished with more punts (24) than points (23), while the Giants ended with minus-nine passing yards, the fewest by a team in any overtime game in NFL history.

Will Levis made his NFL debut and led the Tennessee Titans to victory over the Falcons. He joined Fran Tarkenton and Marcus Mariota as the only players in NFL history to have at least four touchdown passes in their first NFL game.

AJ Brown had eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders, setting a new NFL record with his sixth consecutive game with at least 125 receiving yards.

With victory for the Baltimore Ravens over the Arizona Cardinals, Lamar Jackson improved his starting record to 17-1 against teams from the NFC, the highest winning percentage by any quarterback against NFC teams with a minimum of five starts:

Highest win percentage by QB against NFC teams Quarterback Team Record Win % Lamar Jackson Bal 17-1 0.944 Brock Purdy SF 10-1 0.889 Patrick Mahomes KC 20-3 0.870 Bob Griese Mia 23-4 0.851

The Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since Week Two of the 2015 season to snap a 16-game losing streak to their divisional rivals, the third-longest streak against a single opponent in NFL history:

Longest losing streak against single opponent Team Opponent Years Games Dolphins Bills 1970-1979 20 49ers Rams 1990-1998 17 Chiefs Broncos 2015-2023 16 Washington Lions 1968-1997 16

Despite losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers extended his streak of scoring at least one touchdown to 17 games, equalling the NFL record set by Lenny Moore of the Baltimore Colts over the course of the 1963 and 1964 seasons.