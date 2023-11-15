NFL Week 10 stats: Indianapolis Colts beat New England Patriots in lowest-scoring international game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Cam Hogwood and Jason Bell review the Indianapolis Colts' win over the New England Patriots in Frankfurt and discuss the future of the NFL's international series. Sky Sports' Cam Hogwood and Jason Bell review the Indianapolis Colts' win over the New England Patriots in Frankfurt and discuss the future of the NFL's international series.

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2023 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the New England Patriots 10-6 in Frankfurt in the lowest-scoring international game in NFL history. The previous record was held by the 2008 game in Toronto when the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 16-3.

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens with a Dustin Hopkins game-winning field goal as time expired. It was the only time they led throughout the entire game, the first such victory for the Browns since they beat the Oakland Raiders 9-7 in 2005.

The Ravens lost despite having four distinct leads of at least 14 points. They are just the third team in NFL history to hold as many as four distinct leads of at least 14 points in a game and lose.

Teams to lose after holding four leads of 14-plus points Loser Winner Season Result Ravens Browns 2023 31-33 Seahawks Ravens 2003 41-44 Giants Browns 1966 40-49

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 6-3 on the season with their 23-19 victory against the Green Bay Packers. All six of their wins have been decided by one possession and they became the first team in NFL history to have a winning record despite being outgained in each of their first nine games of the season. The Steelers have had fewer than 400 total yards in 57 straight games, which is the longest current streak in the NFL.

The Detroit Lions won a high-scoring thriller against the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 41-38. The Lions had lost all 74 of their previous games in which they had allowed at least 36 points on the road. David Montgomery's 75-yard rush in the second quarter was the longest by a Lions player since Jahvid Best had an 88-yard effort against the Chicago Bears in 2011.

The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed their second dominating win over the New York Giants. Having beaten their divisional rivals 40-0 in Week One, they won by a score of 49-17 in Week 10 to outscore them by a total of 72 points over the two meetings. The Cowboys outgained the Giants by 468 total yards (640 to 172) which was the largest total yard difference in a game since Week 10 of the 1979 season when the Rams outgained the Seahawks by 482 total yards in 24-0 win.

On Sunday night the Las Vegs Raiders beat the New York Jets thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to Michael Mayer - the first rookie-to-rookie game-winning touchdown pass in Raiders history. By the end of the game, the Jets had gone 36 consecutive drives without scoring a touchdown.

