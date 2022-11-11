NFL Predictions Week 10: Seahawks @ Bucs, Vikings @ Bills, Cowboys @ Packers, Chargers @ 49ers

Who will win the first ever NFL International Series game in Germany? Will the Buffalo Bills bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings? And are the Green Bay Packers in 'free fall' as they look to arrest a five-game losing streak against the Dallas Cowboys?

Neil Reynolds was joined by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson to make their Week 10 predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports.

Click on the link below to listen to this week's podcast and read on below to see their Week 10 picks...

Seattle Seahawks (6-3) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 2.30pm - Munich, Germany

NEIL PICKS: Buccaneers

"This one comes from Germany.

"Tom Brady has won big the previous two times he has played in Europe - both in London - and I'm leaning towards him doing it again here. Although Seattle come into this one in better form - they're a better all-round team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Germany welcomes the NFL for the first ever time on Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Seattle Seahawks - live on Sky Sports! Germany welcomes the NFL for the first ever time on Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Seattle Seahawks - live on Sky Sports!

"Brady can still throw a really nice ball. It's not like his arm strength is disappearing. And a lot of this team have been to the top of the mountain - Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette - so I just feel like these guys will figure it out. But I'm not convinced."

AVERY PICKS: Seahawks

"The win that Tampa Bay just had [over the Los Angeles Rams], that could possibly have set them up to get over the hump and back on track. But Seattle have a good thing going as well... Geno Smith has been playing phenomenal football and the defense is playing well.

"I'm going to take a chance here and go with the Seahawks to win this one."

Minnesota Vikings (7-1) @ Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went shirtless as he and his team-mates enjoyed the celebrations on their plane back from Washington after a win over the Commanders Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went shirtless as he and his team-mates enjoyed the celebrations on their plane back from Washington after a win over the Commanders

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"We've got to keep an eye on Bills quarterback Josh Allen's arm here and whether he's fit enough to play after picking up an injury in last week's loss to the New York Jets. I think Buffalo just stubbed their toe in that one... they're still a good team - so are the Vikings, they've won six in a row - but I trust them to win here at home."

AVERY PICKS: Bills

"I think that Buffalo are really upset about that loss to the Jets and they'll come back here with a vengeance.

"It's a home game, the crowd will be fired up. So too will Stefon Diggs, going up against his former team. I'm taking the Bills."

Dallas Cowboys (6-2) @ Green Bay Packers (3-6)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"I'm going with Dallas because I just think that the Packers are in freefall. And with Micah Parsons about to be unleashed on Aaron Rodgers, I can only envisage that Green Bay offense struggle even more."

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I thought that Rodgers was going to come back and have a solid year, have the Packers competing for a Super Bowl.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the biggest blunders by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers during their five-game losing run A look at some of the biggest blunders by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers during their five-game losing run

"I knew that the loss of Davante Adams loss was going to be big, but I didn't think it would be this huge.

"I've got to go with Dallas too, because they've got a lot to play for. This team are rolling right now and I don't see the Packers being able to compete in this one."

Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) @ San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: 49ers

"For me, this one boils down to two running backs - Austin Ekeler (Chargers) and Christian McCaffrey (49ers) - who can make all sorts of plays out of the backfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Christian McCaffrey' passing, receiving and rushing touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week Eight win over the Los Angeles Rams Watch Christian McCaffrey' passing, receiving and rushing touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week Eight win over the Los Angeles Rams

"I just think San Francisco have the better all-round team. I trust their defense a bit more."

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"I agree with what you said. I've got to go with McCaffrey and the 49ers too. They have some amazing offensive weapons out there - especially once they get Deebo Samuel back [from injury].

"It's a home game and I don't see the Chargers being able to withstand what San Francisco are going to bring."

