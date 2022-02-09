Joe Burrow a Super Bowl win away from becoming an 'all-time legend' in just his second year, says Greg Rosenthal

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one step away from becoming an "all-time legend" in the NFL, according to Around The NFL's Gregg Rosenthal.

The Bengals won just two games in total in the 2019 season - worst in the NFL - seeing them select Burrow with the No 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft - and then went 4-11-1 last year.

Burrow missed time in his rookie season with a torn ACL in his knee, and Rosenthal believes the turnaround he has achieved with his team to take the Bengals to the Super is beyond comparison.

"I just think the Cincinnati Bengals are such an incredible story," Rosenthal said when appearing on Tuesday's Inside The Huddle (every night, 9pm, Sky Sports NFL in the run-up to Super Bowl LVI).

"A team that finished 10-7 at the end of the regular season, with a second-year quarterback in Joe Burrow, who was recovering from a torn ACL this time last year.

"For him to carry a franchise like the Bengals to this point, and to potentially win it, I honestly think you could go back through the history of the NFL and you can't really find a comparison to what Burrow has done - if he can finish it off with one more win.

"It's not like he's just along for the ride, like Tom Brady was in his first Super Bowl with the [New England] Patriots. He has dragged this organisation here, he has changed the entire city - he is beloved.

"He has one more step to go before he is already an all-time legend in just his second year in the league."

The Bengals arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday as their preparations now ramp up to Sunday's big game against the Rams - live on Sky Sports NFL, Sunday, 10pm.

But despite the team appearing in just their third Super Bowl, and first since the 1988 season, Rosenthal doesn't believe the Bengals will be overawed by the occasions and is backing them to pull off the upset.

"I think they're going to approach this week like they've got nothing to lose," Rosenthal said. "That's easy to say, especially early on in the week, but listening to them with the media, they're so loose.

"They don't know that they're not supposed to be here... they just know that they're special.

"Yes, they're a young team, they haven't won a lot, but they've got Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd.

"Sure there are superstars on the Rams team, but that collection of skill-position talent - guys who can score at will - is almost unmatched in the NFL. I think they're going out with something to prove."

Rosenthal added: "I'm leaning towards the Bengals. It doesn't make any sense, but I think they're built to win a close game, built to defy the odds.

"There is something special about this team. I don't know if I want to say they're 'a team of destiny', but they're one which no-one saw coming and I believe that they believe they're going to win the game."

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says his quarterback Joe Burrow "is built for this stage" ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night where they face the Los Angeles Rams.

In the first team media session of Super Bowl week, Taylor told reporters on Monday: "He [Burrow] is built for this stage. He's played for state championships, he's played for national championships, now he's playing for the Super Bowl.

"I think that's been his expectation all along. He's not surprised by it.

"He rises to these occasions, and we're certainly happy to have him."

