2022 NFL schedule release: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams in season opener, Russell Wilson returns to face Seattle Seahawks, Christmas Day triple-header
Buffalo Bills to visit Los Angeles Rams in 2022 season-opener, New York Giants to take on Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins kick off blockbuster Christmas Day triple-header.
Last Updated: 13/05/22 7:39am
Josh Allen and the Super Bowl-chasing Buffalo Bills will go to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season.
It marks the first of a 272-game, 18-week regular season, the schedule for which was officially released overnight.
The unretired Tom Brady leads out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football contest of the year, before quarterback Russell Wilson returns to face the Seattle Seahawks, where he played for 10 seasons, as the Denver Broncos meet Pete Carroll's side in the opening Monday Night Football showpiece.
Among the marquee matchups across the first NFL Sunday slate is the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers in a repeat of last season's tense playoff-deciding regular season-finale, while the Kansas City Chiefs travel to face the Arizona Cardinals.
Week One Fixtures (all times are UK times)
|Thursday September 8
|Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams
|1.20am Friday morning
|Sunday September 11
|New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons
|6pm
|Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers
|6pm
|San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears
|6pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals
|6pm
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions
|6pm
|Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans
|6pm
|New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins
|6pm
|Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets
|6pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders
|6pm
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals
|9.25pm
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers
|9.25pm
|Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings
|9.25pm
|New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans
|9.25pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys
|1.20am Monday morning
|Monday September 12
|Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
|1.15am Tuesday morning
Thanksgiving traditionally opens with the Detroit Lions as they host the Bills, before the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys in an all-NFC East clash followed by the New England Patriots at the Minnesota Vikings.
Christmas Day boasts a mouthwatering triple-header beginning with the Green Bay Packers against the Miami Dolphins, continuing with the Broncos at the Rams and concluding with the Bucs at the Cardinals.
Thanksgiving Day fixtures
|Thursday, November 24
|Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions
|5.30pm
|New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys
|9.30pm
|New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings
|1.20am Friday morning
Christmas Day triple-header
|Sunday, December 25
|Green Bay Packers @ Miami Dolphins
|6pm
|Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams
|9.30pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Arizona Cardinals
|1.20am Monday morning
Awaiting in Week Four is a Super Bowl LV rematch when the Chiefs take on the Bucs in Tampa, before Andy Reid's side host the Bills in Week Eight in what has become one of the most sought-after fixtures on the calendar on the back of their thrilling 2020 AFC Championship Game and 2021 AFC Divisional Round game.
The schedule also includes the already-announced International Series games, which will see London stage three in October followed by the Seahawks against the Bucs in the first regular season game in Germany and the San Francisco 49ers against the Cardinals in Mexico City.
2022 NFL International Series Games
|Game
|Date
|Venue
|Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints
|Sunday 2 October
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|New York Giants @ Green Bay Packers
|Sunday 9 October
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
|Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|Sunday 30 October
|Wembley Stadium
|Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sunday 13 November
|Allianz Arena, Germany
|San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
|Monday 21 November
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
The NFL's regular season will conclude on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 and for the third consecutive year, 14 teams will make the postseason following its introduction in 2020.