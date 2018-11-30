British rower Anna Thornton in 'a coma' after accident in Seattle

Anna Thornton (front) is reportedly in a coma

A top British rower is reportedly in a coma after suffering a serious head injury following an accident in Seattle.

Anna Thornton, who has been studying at the University of Washington and was targeting the Olympics, is believed to have fallen down some stairs earlier this month.

The 21-year-old athlete, from Nottingham, is currently in hospital in Seattle and a JustGiving page has been set up to try to raise £80,000 to bring her back to the UK for more treatment.

A statement from British Rowing said: "We are aware that Anna was involved in an accident in Seattle, USA in early November.

"Anna is currently studying at the University of Washington and is in a stable but serious condition. At this time our focus is on supporting her and her family in any way possible.

"Anna's family has requested for their privacy to be respected at this time and further information will be provided when it is available."

Her most recent rowing-related post on Instagram in September pictured the Team GB rower in the double sculls at the world championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, where she and Charlotte Hodgkins-Byrne finished fourth in the final.