Tokyo 2020: Overseas spectators will not be able to attend Olympic or Paralympic Games

Tokyo 2020 will not host any overseas spectators for either the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

A meeting was held on Saturday which outlined the conclusion not to allow entry into Japan for overseas spectators for the Olympic and Paralympic Games due to the prevailing worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will be refunded.

This is a decision on overseas spectators and not on spectators in general - organisers are expected to make a decision on the number of Japanese spectators inside stadiums next month.

A statement from the five parties involved in the meeting said: "Ever since the 2013 election of Tokyo as the host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, all parties have been preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Games with the goal of welcoming domestic and overseas spectators, celebrating the athletes, and embodying the values of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Currently, the Covid-19 situation in Japan and many other countries around the world is still very challenging and a number of variant strains have emerged, whilst international travel remains severely restricted globally.

"Based on the present situation of the pandemic, it is highly unlikely that entry into Japan will be guaranteed this summer for people from overseas. In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This conclusion will further contribute to ensure safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public.

"In line with their principle of safety first for all participants and out of respect for all the parties on the Japanese side, the IOC and IPC announced in today's Five Parties meeting that they fully respect and accept this conclusion.

"Under these circumstances, ticketholders from overseas will soon be informed of the refund mechanism. Accredited Games participants coming to Japan this summer will continue to be required to follow the Tokyo 2020 Playbooks for their stakeholder group. A second version will be released by the end of April.

"We will continue to do our utmost to deliver a safe and secure Games in the hopes that the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be a light of hope for people all over the world."

The Olympic Games, which were originally scheduled to take place last year, are due to begin on July 23 and end on August 8.