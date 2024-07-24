Charlotte Dujardin out of Olympics: The video, the reaction and what happens now explained

The video which led to Charlotte Dujardin's withdrawal from the Olympic Games has emerged.

It shows Dujardin, who is one medal away from becoming Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian ever, using a whip on a horse in a training environment.

With the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigating the incident, Dujardin announced she was pulling out of all competitions on the eve of the Olympic Games, with Becky Moody later named as her replacement.

Shortly after, the FEI confirmed Dujardin

had been provisionally banned for six months after it received a video "depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare".

Dujardin's Olympic achievements The 39-year-old is the joint-most successful British female Olympian in history, and is one medal away from overtaking cyclist Laura Kenny (six Olympic medals) London 2012 gold - Team dressage (with Valegro) London 2012 gold - Individual dressage (with Valegro) Rio 2016 gold - Individual dressage (with Valegro) Rio 2016 silver - Team dressage (with Valegro) Tokyo 2020 bronze - Team dressage (with Gio) Tokyo 2020 bronze - Individual dressage (with Gio)

What is the breach?

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes in Paris explains: "Dujardin used what is called a schooling or a lunge whip, and what has been explained to me is that it is used a lot in training techniques, but it should be tickling the back of the horse's leg or their rear quarter.

"That is clearly excessive hitting in a training environment and therefore that is where the welfare concerns around the animal should be paramount for all animals, and all animals involved in sport as well.

"But as you could see rather than sort of a general tickling on the back of the leg or on the rear quarter, the schooling whip was being used to hit the horse and under the rules of the FEI, that is not allowed, it breaches their code of conduct with regard to the welfare of animals."

Image: Three-time gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Paris Olympics

Who released the video and why now?

Though Dujardin says the incident took place four years ago, these revelations about Dujardin have just emerged now, days before the Olympics begin in Paris. That has had a major impact.

It was equine lawyer Stephan Wensing who lodged the welfare complaint with the FEI.

He revealed the anonymous complainant had been reluctant to come forward earlier.

"My client had so many doubts, fear, but also feels sorry for Charlotte Dujardin. It's a very difficult step to make," he told Sky News. "Some people need time to think it over.

"There is victim blaming already and you see how much exposure this gets, it's breaking news everywhere in the whole world. So it's not a step you take easily."

He added of the complainant to Dutch website De Hoefslag: "She also has no interests in other riders or teams but couldn't bear to see Charlotte win medals at the Games."

What are the rules around the whip?

British Dressage rules state that a whip is permitted as a training aid but any other use is unacceptable.

Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare, explained: "The whip is used in training but it can used in some many different ways. What's really important here is to understand how horses learn and make sure we're using the whip in a way they understand. And when using the whip we're talking about everything from a light tap to a light tickle on the skin.

"But you've got to use it with sensitivity and never as a source of punishment.

"That kind of footage, that kind of treatment of horses is unacceptable. It's a very sad day, it's deeply unfortunate but obviously within horse sport and horse welfare, the horse has to be at the centre of that relationship and it clearly wasn't here."

How bad are her actions in the video?

Dujardin has been dropped as an ambassador by horse welfare charity Brooke. A Brooke spokesperson said: "We were deeply disturbed to learn about this video.

"Our whole ethos is around kindness and compassion to horses, and to see the opposite of this from someone with such a high profile is beyond disappointing.

"There can never be a justification for mistreating animals."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roly Owers, the chief executive of World Horse Welfare, explains how a whip should be used with a horse and why it should never be a source of punishment

Jane Wallace, an equestrian expert with 40 years of experience, told Sky Sports News: "I would say there is no excuse for what we have seen in the video.

"She maybe felt was an expectation to produce more from this horse and rider than they were capable of giving. She obviously got carried away, let's say.

"And if any time the horse reacts in such a way that it's saying 'I don't want to, I can't do that', you as a rider or trainer, instead of getting cross must say 'why is that horse reacting the way it does? What am I doing wrong?.

"You retrace your steps a little bit and go over those bits again, to reinforce the horse so it really does understand, or it's physically able to do what you're asking him to do.

"I can't even begin to believe how she's feeling at the moment. I would think she must be feeling devastated because not only has she let herself down, she's let the team down, she's let the country down. Here is somebody that was on the cusp of possibly becoming [Britain's] most decorated female Olympian. It goes beyond understanding how she must feel."

What will the punishment be?

Dujardin is currently suspended for six months and will miss the Olympics.

That suspension however is provisional and could be extended, or shortened depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Public funding for Dujardin from UK Sport has been halted. A UK Sport spokesperson said: "We expect all staff and athletes in Olympic and Paralympic sport to adhere to the highest standards of behaviour, ethics and integrity. We are disturbed by the serious concerns that have been raised in the past 24 hours regarding horse welfare and Charlotte Dujardin.

"Sport national governing bodies are required to notify us when they become aware of any conduct-related issues involving a World Class Programme athlete or member of staff so it can be reviewed under the Funding Eligibility Policy.

"In line with our Eligibility Policy, Charlotte Dujardin's eligibility to receive public funding and access to publicly funded benefits has now been suspended, pending the outcome of the Fédération Equestre Internationale's (FEI) investigation.

"We now need to let the FEI's investigation conclude before making any further comment."

Image: Charlotte Dujardin is now provisionally suspended from all competition

What has Dujardin said?

In a statement on Tuesday, Dujardin said: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition - including the Paris Olympics - while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

"I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

What have the authorities said?

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) wrote in their statement: "This decision renders her ineligible to participate in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games or any other events under the jurisdiction of the FEI.

"During this period of suspension, she is prohibited from participating in any activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or any competition or event under the jurisdiction of a national federation.

"In addition, the British Equestrian Federation has mirrored this provisional suspension, which also makes Ms. Dujardin ineligible to compete in any national events during this period."

British Equestrian chief executive Jim Eyre said: "As the guardians of equestrian sport, we must uphold the highest standards of equine welfare - the horse's wellbeing is paramount.

"The allegations made are serious and the consequences far reaching."

What has been the wider reaction?

Animal rights non-profit organisation PETA said: "The message to the International Olympic Committee should be clear by now: remove equestrian events from the Olympic Games.

"Yet again, an Olympic rider has been caught on video abusing a horse to force the animal to behave in an entirely unnatural way, simply for her own glory."

Image: Dujardin was a significant medal prospect for Team GB

How damaging is this for equestrianism at the Olympics?

"In terms of its future here at the Olympics, the competition goes on as planned. It's confirmed for the program for the Los Angeles games in four years' time," Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explained.

"There are clearly questions for Charlotte Dujardin, now with the investigation going on from the FEI, but this is not the first time there has been an issue of welfare of an animal within the sport.

"There have been numerous investigations into alleged mistreatment and suspensions as well. A Danish reserve rider has been suspended. We've had issues from New Zealand and from the US as well where there have been alleged issues around mistreatment of horses.

"But clearly, this is more unwanted attention not just to the sport of equestrianism, but also to the Olympic Games.

"The IOC are very much looking for a different outlook on the games to bring in younger people, look at the introduction of sports like breaking, skateboarding, for example, as well.

"Equestrianism has been in the Olympic Games since 1912 and maybe its engagement isn't having the impact that maybe breaking and skateboarding, for example, are having.

"They have a battle on their hands probably in the future to justify their place at an Olympic Games."

Image: Dujardin stood to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian ever, if she medalled at the Paris Games

How should the sport react?

Owers told Sky Sports News: "It's obviously very damaging to the sport. But it does really highlight to everyone that this is a wake-up call, that we do have to at all times, both at competition and at home while we're caring for them, we have to treat them with respect compassion and understanding. This is a real wake-up call.

"Clearly there needs to be an investigation and the facts need to be identified and clarified and then have an appropriate penalty.

"For horse sport to have a future and for it to have a very positive future, it does need to have public acceptance. It needs the public to trust that we are looking after our horses at home and at competition in the best way possible. This incident has damaged that trust.

"We've got to utilise this as a wake-up call to make sure that collectively everyone involved from rider through to regulator is doing all they can to make sure we are giving these horses a good life."