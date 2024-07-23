Paris 2024: Team GB's Charlotte Dujardin withdraws from Olympic Games after video shows 'error of judgement'

Team GB's Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making "an error of judgement" during a coaching session.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, has decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.

Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain's most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

Sources close to Dujardin say she distraught and devastated.

In a statement Dujardin said: "A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition - including the Paris Olympics - while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

Image: Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympic Games

"I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

Dujardin has not only pulled out of the Olympics but also future events she is scheduled to compete at post Olympics while she is under investigation

Becky Moody and her horse Jagerbomb are the travelling reserve for Dujardin. Moody will take part in the Olympics for the first time.

Dujardin was due to compete in both the individual dressage and the team event alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry.

Dujardin rose to prominence with individual and team golds at London 2012 while riding Valegro, with the duo retaining the former title and winning silver in the latter at Rio 2016.

'Staggering... this is the Usain Bolt of dressage'

Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes in Paris:

This is staggering that it's an athlete of Charlotte Dujardin's stature and that this is happening just days before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games and the Games themselves get underway.

In dressage Charlotte Dujardin is as good as it gets, a three-time gold medallist, six medals in all. She's the most decorated female British Olympian of all time alongside Laura Kenny. One of Team GB's greats. She has held every single title possible within her career. There is no one who can touch her, she is peerless. She is the Usain Bolt of dressage.

She's obviously alluding to an error of judgement here in that statement. We await to find out exactly what she has done but the statement makes it clear her sorrow but also just the seriousness of what has happened with the video now under investigation by the governing body of the sport.

It may take some time to complete that investigation and the advice is that she should not compete until that investigation is concluded.

Probably the biggest understatement, this is not what Team GB want, not what the Olympics wants just days before the competition is about to begin here.