Andy Murray ready for 'last ever tennis tournament' at Paris Olympics

Andy Murray has confirmed the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will be his "last ever tennis tournament" as he prepares to retire later this summer.

The two-time gold medal winner will compete at his fifth Games after making an emotional farewell at Wimbledon earlier this month as he teamed up with brother Jamie in the doubles in his final appearance at the All England Club.

"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament," Murray wrote on Twitter/X.

"Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"

Murray will walk away as a three-time major champion and a former world No 1 having flirted with retirement on multiple occasions amid a series of injury setbacks over the years.

The 37-year-old elected against competing in the singles at Wimbledon earlier this month after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

He spoke at length in the wake of his doubles match alongside brother Jamie, admitting it felt like the end.

"I'm ready to finish playing," he said at the time. "I don't want that to be the case. I would love to play, like I said, forever.

"This year's been tough with the ankle, then obviously the back surgery, obviously the hip. I'm ready to finish playing because I can't play to the level that I would want to anymore.

"I know that it's time now. Yeah, I'm ready for that."

Murray, who already confirmed at the end of June that he did not plan on competing at the US Open, clinched his first Olympic gold at London 2012 when he beat Roger Federer just weeks on from losing to the tennis great in the final of Wimbledon. He doubled up in Rio four years later by ousting Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

He will discover his first opponent during the draw at 10am on Thursday July 25, with the Scot due to play in both the singles and in the doubles alongside Dan Evans.

What is the tennis format at the Olympics?

The WTA and ATP format that's seen outside of Grand Slams is implemented at the Olympics.

Singles matches are best-of-three sets, while doubles are also best-of-three sets but the final set is just a tie-break, which is first to 10 points.

Women's singles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 3

Men's singles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 4

Women's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 3

Men's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 4

Mixed doubles: Monday July 29 - Friday August 2

Who is representing Great Britain?

Men's Singles: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Andy Murray

Women's Singles: Katie Boulter

Men's Doubles: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski, Dan Evans/Andy Murray

Women's Doubles: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson

