Tennis at the Olympics: Fixtures, results, teams, format and schedule at Paris 2024

A packed Olympic schedule will feature tennis in the first half of the Paris 2024 Games, where five gold medals will be up for grabs.

Dovetailing into an already eventful European clay and grass season, 41 nations will be represented in the tennis event, with 184 players competing across the five events (men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles).

The singles events will comprise of a 64-player draw, with a 32-team draw for the doubles events. The mixed doubles will be made up of 16 entries.

ITF places have been awarded to former Olympic Champions including two-time singles gold medallist Andy Murray (Great Britain) and doubles gold medallist Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland), together with singles and doubles gold medallist Rafael Nadal (Spain).

Australian Open champion and men's world No 1 Jannik Sinner, and Roland Garros champion and women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek are leading the pack.

Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Coco Gauff (USA) and Elena Rybakina are also confirmed on the entry list.

Returning to defend their Olympic titles will be Alexander Zverev (Germany), Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (Croatia) and Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic).

Roland Garros to host Olympic tennis

Roland Garros, the home of the French Open, will host tennis at Paris 2024, so the players will need to readapt to the clay surface.

It's not the first time tennis has been held at a Grand Slam venue as Wimbledon was used for London 2012.

What is the tennis format at the Olympics?

The WTA and ATP format that's seen outside of Grand Slams is implemented at the Olympics.

Singles matches are best-of-three sets, while doubles are also best-of-three sets but the final set is just a tie-break, which is first to 10 points.

Women's singles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 3

Men's singles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 4

Women's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Sunday August 3

Men's doubles: Saturday July 27 - Saturday August 4

Mixed doubles: Monday July 29 - Friday August 2

Who qualifies for Olympic tennis?

Players will have met their national federations' Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup participation requirements, along with any exemptions requested. The ATP and WTA rankings of June 10 were used for entry.

There is a limit of four singles players per gender per country, and up to two doubles teams per event, with a maximum of six players per gender per country in total.

For men's and women's doubles, the top 24 teams were selected on a combined singles or doubles ranking, with top-10 doubles players eligible for direct entry with any partner with a top-300 ranking.

Entries for the mixed doubles will be determined from those players participating in singles or doubles.

Athletes competing as Individual Neutral Athletes

Russian and Belarusian athletes are not permitted to compete in this year's Olympic Games, but former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is part of a contingent of Russian tennis players who will compete under the IOC flag.

Who is representing Great Britain?

Image: Jack Draper is one of four players competing for Team GB in the men's singles at Roland Garros

Men's Singles: Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Dan Evans, Andy Murray

Women's Singles: Katie Boulter

Men's Doubles: Joe Salisbury/Neal Skupski, Dan Evans/Andy Murray

Women's Doubles: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson

Image: Katie Boulter is Team GB's sole representative in the women's singles

Who will be missing?

Not everyone will be heading back over the English Channel to Paris. Among some of the big names who have decided to pull out include two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, and Great Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Sabalenka struggled with illness at Roland Garros, and withdrew from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury while Jabeur cited the difficulties in transitioning from grass back to clay, ahead of the hard court season.

Raducanu also rejected the offer of a place as a Grand Slam champion, preferring to prioritise the hard court preparations for the US Open.

Image: Emma Raducanu declined the opportunity to compete at the Paris Olympics

Murray's final tournament before retirement

The Olympics is set to be the last time we see Murray as he has not entered the US Open at the end of August and is not part of the Great Britain squad in the Davis Cup in September.

Murray made his final Wimbledon appearance earlier this month and has previously said it would be "fitting" to end his career at the All-England Club or the Olympics.

He hasn't officially announced his retirement but is expected to not play after the Olympics in Paris, where he's competing in the singles and men's doubles with Dan Evans.

The 37-year-old is the only tennis player with two singles golds after winning in London 2012 and Rio 2016. He also won silver in the mixed doubles with Laura Robson at the 2012 Olympics.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

