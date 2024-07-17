US Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu feature on main-draw entry list for tournament live on Sky Sports

Rafael Nadal has been named on the entry list for August's US Open - tennis' final Grand Slam of the year, which is live on Sky Sports.

Nadal is a four-time champion at Flushing Meadows but has only played once there since he last won the title in 2019.

With organisers revealing the main-draw entry lists for the August 26 - September 8 tournament, 38-year-old Nadal features on the men's list courtesy of a protected ranking of nine, although his inclusion does not necessarily mean he will play.

Nadal skipped Wimbledon this month to keep focused on his preparations for the Paris Olympics, where he is due to play doubles with Spanish countryman Carlos Alcaraz on the clay of Roland Garros, where he has won a record 14 French Open titles.

The men's doubles final at the Olympics takes place on August 3 with the length of Nadal's career uncertain beyond the Games with the Spaniard having previously indicated he is likely to retire from tennis by the end of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rafael Nadal was delighted after winning his first match since May as he began his Olympic preparations with victory over Leo Borg

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has returned to singles and doubles action at the Swedish Open this week in his first matches since losing to Alexander Zverev in the opening round of the French Open on May 27.

In the women's draw, Britain's Emma Raducanu, the 2021 champion, is guaranteed a place at Flushing Meadows too after she returned to the top 100 of the world rankings by progressing to the fourth round at Wimbledon, her best run at a Grand Slam since her US Open triumph.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic at Flushing Meadows in New York

World No 1s Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner head the respective entry lists for the tournament, with defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic each ranked at No 2.

Alcaraz, ranked third, is chasing a third successive Grand Slam title after winning the French Open and Wimbledon as he returns to the venue where he won his first major in 2022.

Barbora Krejcikova, who won the women's title at Wimbledon, is ranked 10th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the weirdest and wackiest moments from the 2023 US Open

Murray and Osaka not currently in main draw

Among several former title winners currently not qualifying for direct acceptance to the draw is 2012 champion Andy Murray, who is the the 26th alternate with a world ranking of 123.

Murray, who has already bowed out at Wimbledon, is set to play in singles at the Paris Olympics as well as in the men's doubles with Dan Evans, but has indicated he may call time on his career after that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray’s best shots against Rafael Nadal, Rodger Federer and Novak Djokovic on the ATP Tour.

Naomi Osaka, the 2020 champion, who has returned to tennis this year from maternity leave, is the sixth alternate in the women's draw.

There will be eight wildcards and 16 qualifiers in each singles draw.

Qualifying takes place from August 19 to August 22.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Hamburg Open (ATP 500) 15-21 July

Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Swiss Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Bastad Open (ATP 250) 15-21 July

Palermo Ladies Open (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Hungarian Grand Prix (WTA 250) 15-21 July

Prague Open (WTA 250) 21-26 July

Watch the US Open exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from August 26-September 8. Stream the year's final Grand Slam, and the latest ATP and WTA Tour events, instantly on NOW.