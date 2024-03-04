Sky Sports Tennis Podcast

The Sky Sports Tennis podcasts takes the same 10 questions and puts them to the players making waves on the tennis circuit.

Our team of experts speak directly to the best, the biggest and the up-and-comers to find out exactly what makes them tick on and off the court.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Like, subscribe and follow us on @SkySportsTennis.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...