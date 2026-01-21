Sky announces new partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB for 2026 Milan Cortina and 2028 Los Angeles Games

Sky has announced a new partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, reinforcing its commitment to British sport, and bringing the country together around significant cultural moments, inspiring stories and achievements that matter most.

The partnership will run from the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 through to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028, supporting athletes across the full Olympic and Paralympic cycle.

Sky will play a central role in connecting audiences across the UK to the athletes, celebrating their achievements, challenges and breakthroughs along the road to the world's biggest sporting stage.

Team GB chief commercial officer Tim Ellerton said: "We are incredibly excited to embark on this unique and innovative partnership with Sky.

"Team GB is made up of extraordinary athletes with powerful stories to tell, and having Sky's support will allow us to amplify their journeys and build even deeper connections with fans across the nation.

"As we stand on the eve of Milano Cortina 2026 and look ahead to an era-defining Games in Los Angeles 2028, this collaboration ensures we are championing our athletes every single day to inspire the next generation."

Paralympics GB commercial director Jenny Seymour added: "We can't wait for the partnership to get started and to work with Sky to champion inclusion, challenge perceptions of disability and inspire the next generation of fans and athletes."

This partnership is part of Sky's long-term commitment to supporting the growth of sport in the UK, including their position as the biggest investors in women's sport in the country.

Sky chief consumer officer Sophie Ahmad said: "We are proud to partner with Team GB and ParalympicsGB as part of our long‑term commitment to British sport.

"Team GB and ParalympicsGB represent ambition, resilience and excellence - values that closely align with Sky's Believe in Better ethos. We're delighted to be supporting them and bringing their stories to our customers and communities."

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games run from February 6-22, with the Paralympic Winter Games following from March 6-15.

The next summer Olympics on the west coast of the United States are scheduled tor un from July 14-30, with the Paralympics following from August 15-27.

Team GB Olympic diving medallist Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix said: "There really is no feeling like knowing the whole country is right behind you, so it's amazing to have Sky getting behind Team GB to help take that support even further.

"Athletes put in years of work behind the scenes, and it's really special when the fans get to come along for the ride. The road to LA28 was always going to be a big one for me, but I can't wait to see how this partnership takes that excitement to the next level."

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Lauren Steadman said: "I'm really excited about this partnership between ParalympicsGB and Sky as we look towards LA 2028.

"Our work together is more than medals, it's about changing perceptions, championing inclusivity and showing what can be achieved when opportunity and ambition come together."

Sky has a long-standing track record of investment in UK sport, with Sky Sports contributing around £18 billion to the sector over the past decade.

In 2024 alone, this investment helped underpin more than £10 million of economic activity each day, alongside hundreds of millions of pounds supporting the long-term development of grassroots sport across the UK and Ireland.