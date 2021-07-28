Tokyo Olympics: Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury beaten by Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury's bid for Olympic glory is over after quarter-final defeat to Croatia in a Champions Tie Break

Andy Murray's hopes of a fourth Olympic medal are over after he and partner Joe Salisbury lost 6-4 6-7 (2/7) 10-7 to Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the men's doubles quarter-finals in Tokyo.

Murray - bidding to become the first player to win four Olympic medals since the sport was re-introduced to the Games - had pulled out of the singles event to concentrate on his partnership with Salisbury and the pair looked on course for the last four when the took the first set against Croatia's Cilic and Dodig.

However their opponents dominated a second set tie-break to force the deciding Champions Tie-Break - and despite the best efforts of the British pair, who trailed 8-3 at one stage, it was Cilic and Dodig who prevailed 10-7 to books their semi-final spot.

Britain's only remaining player left in competition is Liam Broady. The world No 143 has made a surprise run to the last 16 and he faces France's Jeremy Chardy later on Tuesday.

This is a breaking Olympics story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

