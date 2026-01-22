Heated Rivalry: Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie to carry Olympic Torch during Relay ahead of Milano Cortina Games

The stars of Heated Rivalry will be torchbearers during the Olympic Torch Relay ahead of the opening ceremony of the Winter Games in Milan next month.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, who star in the hit sports romance series which is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW, will feature in the relay at an as-yet-unspecified point ahead of the opening ceremony on February 6.

Based on the book series Game Changers by Rachel Reid, Heated Rivalry follows ice hockey stars Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) who play for rival teams but hide a growing romance.

The series, which is set from December 2008, tracks the eight years that follow the characters' first meeting.

The Canadian-produced series has proved a massive international hit since launching in November with a second season already confirmed.

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in northern Italy run from Friday 6-Sunday 22 February.

The opening ceremony is at the San Siro Stadium - home of AC Milan and Inter Milan. American singer Mariah Carey will be one of the headline acts.

The closing ceremony is on Sunday February 22 at the iconic Verona Arena.