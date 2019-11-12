Munich awarded 2022 multi-sport European Championships

Munich's Olympic stadium hosted the 1972 Olympics

Munich has been awarded the 2022 edition of the multi-sport European Championships.

The event returns to Germany after Berlin hosted the athletics part of the inaugural championships at Glasgow 2018.

Athletics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon are all confirmed to be based in the German city.

Event organisers, the European Championships Management, said aquatic events like swimming and diving are out because the European swim federation, known as LEN, did not feel Munich's facilities were suitable.

The ECM said: "LEN have taken the decision to look elsewhere."

LEN may be allowed to host its championships in another city, just as athletics did in Germany last year when the event took place in Scotland.

"The integration of LEN would be considered. The joint city host format worked in 2018," the ECM added.

The events confirmed for 2022 will use the Olympic Park in Munich half a century after the city held the Olympics in 1972.

The 2022 championships, which will run from August 11-21, were created by European sports federations keen to attract more attention to their events by scheduling them together with a single TV rights package.

It also helps federations resist control by the European Olympic Committees, which launched their own multi-sport European Games in 2015.