Tokyo Olympic Games was no longer a level playing field, says Dame Kelly Holmes
Last Updated: 28/03/20 11:28am
Dame Kelly Holmes says the Tokyo Olympics had to be postponed because it "was no longer a level playing field" for the athletes competing across different sports.
The global spread and acceleration of the coronavirus has forced a postponement of this summer's Games until 2021.
Organisers have since admitted they face an expensive and daunting task in rescheduling the event.
Double Olympic champion Holmes believes there were simply no conditions for the Games to go ahead as originally planned between July 24 and August 9.
"It was absolutely the right call. Sport is a wonderful thing but sport can be postponed, lives being saved can't," Holmes told Sky Sports News.
"I think what we have got to remember is that the level playing field was no longer level when you have got countries that have been in lockdown for far longer than others.
"[There has also been a big issue with] athletes not being able to train and gyms being closed etc."
Holmes admits the delay will impact athletes physically and psychologically but points to the fact the Games are expected to go ahead next year as something to be thankful for.
"It's very disappointing from an athletes perspective because you train for the Olympic Games. It's every four years, it's the pinnacle of most sporting people's careers," she said.
"What I think now is that adapting the mindset is key [and dealing with] how you keep fit, how you keep motivated for when the season starts - hopefully it will still start later in the year.
"I think it will be [more] disappointing for some of those who were in their final year and were going to retire after the Games. That's now a big decision in terms of what they are going to do with their career.
"Many athletes will be at different stages of dealing with the postponement and what is happening, but you just have adapt your training, adapt your mindset, and deal with what's happening.
"I think we have to look at the positive that it is not getting cancelled, it's just getting postponed."