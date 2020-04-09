Olympic Games: British Canoeing confirm five qualified 2020 athletes will get places for Tokyo

Liam Heath receives his K1 canoe sprint gold medal at Rio 2016

The British Olympic Association and British Canoeing have confirmed five athletes selected for the postponed 2020 Olympics will retain their places for the rescheduled 2021 event.

Among the quintet is Liam Heath, who was a gold medal winner in the K1 200m sprint event in Rio four years ago and also has silver and bronze medals from his K2 partnership with Jon Schofield.

The other four canoe slalom racers guaranteed a spot - Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods, Adam Burgess and Bradley Forbes-Cryans - are all potential Olympic debutants.

Postponement of this summer's Games meant British Canoeing had to confirm with the BOA whether they wanted the five nominations for the team to remain unchanged, a decision which was unanimously agreed.

The canoe slalom team is already complete but there will be further chances to join the canoe sprint team in 2021 when details of additional qualification events are confirmed by the International Canoe Federation.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "We're delighted for the athletes that they can once again start to dream about Tokyo after what has, and continues to be, a difficult and unsettling time.

"Whilst the delay is by no means ideal, the confirmation of their place at the Games will give the athletes some important time on the water once there is a resumption in training activities. We thank British Canoeing for their hard work in reviewing and confirming their selections.

"There is no doubt that when we finally arrive in Tokyo - a city we have all grown immensely fond of - the moment will be all the more special for this exciting and talented team."