Georgie Harland named first female Team GB Chef de Mission for 2022 Winter Olympics

Harland says she is 'so honoured' to accept the role

Georgie Harland will become Team GB's first female Chef de Mission in the history of the Olympics, after being appointed to the post for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Harland, who won bronze in the modern pentathlon in 2004, will be tasked with the planning and execution of Team GB's involvement in the next Winter Games, which take place from 4-20 February 2022.

Having worked at the British Olympic Association for almost ten years, the 42-year-old was Team GB's Deputy Chef de Mission at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and will carry out the same role for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games.

So honoured to be announced as Team GB Deputy Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, surrounded by a brilliant team of people #TeamGB #OneTeamGB https://t.co/EZr6uI8TV0 — Georgina Harland (@georginaharland) January 18, 2019

In a statement from Team GB, Harland said: "I am so honoured to have been asked to take the role of Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022.

"I have a deep passion for the Olympic Movement and all it encompasses, and so outside of representing your country as an athlete, which I have been fortunate enough to do, this is the next best thing.

"Being named as Chef de Mission is a privilege, and I will give everything I can to the role on behalf of all of our winter athletes and sports.

"The growth and development of Team GB as a winter nation is incredibly exciting, and Team GB's record-breaking performances in Sochi and PyeongChang are testament to this.

"I am very much looking forward to the journey to Beijing in 2022 and making it a memorable and successful experience for our athletes and the broader team."

BOA chairman Sir Hugh Robertson said: "This is a very exciting appointment for Team GB. Georgie is a natural leader who brings the insight of an Olympic medallist and has allied it to over ten years' experience at the BOA.

"She did a superb job as our Chief de Mission at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne earlier this year."

Harland will replace Mike Hay, who signalled his intention to step down after the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Robertson said: "I would also like to thank Mike Hay for his outstanding contribution as Chef de Mission for Team GB at the last two Olympic Winter Games."

Andy Anson, CEO of the BOA, added: "Georgie is an outstanding member of the BOA's team.

"She is vastly experienced, both as an athlete and a performance lead in the Olympic environment.

"She will bring a calm authority to the team and will create a relaxed and focused environment in which the athletes will be able to perform to the best of their ability."