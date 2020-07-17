Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Final schedule confirmed

Tokyo Olympics will start with the opening ceremony on July 23, 2021

Next year's Tokyo Olympics will follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government decided in March to postpone the Games until 2021 and organisers have been working to rearrange an event almost a decade in the making.

The opening ceremony for the Olympics will be on July 23, 2021. However, women's softball and football will open on July 21, men's football on July 22, and archery and rowing on July 23.

On July 24, the first full day after the opening, the first medal event will be the women's 10-metre air rifle.

The Games are set to be the biggest ever in terms of events, with a record 339 medals available, before the closing ceremony on August 8.

One of the biggest hurdles for organisers was securing the 42 venues needed for the Games as many had already been booked for 2021.

However, Tokyo 2020 executive director of operations Satoshi Yamashita said this week all venues had been secured verbally.

The marathon and race-walking events will remain in the northern city of Sapporo after being controversially moved out of Tokyo because of the anticipated scorching summer heat.

IOC President Thomas Bach confirms he will stand for re-election

IOC president Thomas Bach has also confirmed he was ready to run for a second term at next year's election.

The 66-year-old German was first elected in 2013 for an eight-year term and is eligible for one further term of four years after that.

"If you the IOC members want, I am ready to run for a second term as IOC president and to continue to serve you and this Olympic movement, which we all love so much, for another four years," he told the IOC session.

Bach is a former Olympic fencer who won a gold medal for West Germany in the team foil event at the 1976 Games in Montreal.