Tokyo 2020: Olympic Games to start on July 23, 2021

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to start on July 23, 2021 after being postponed due to coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

The Games will run until August 8, taking up the same slot as originally scheduled for 2020, while the Paralympic Games will now take place from August 24 to September 5.

"These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in the organisation of the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," a joint statement from the IOC, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Japanese Government read.

"The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interests of the athletes and the international federations.

"Additionally, they will provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures as planned for 2020 will be implemented."

0:58 Dame Kelly Holmes is pleased the Tokyo Olympic Games has only been postponed and not cancelled altogether Dame Kelly Holmes is pleased the Tokyo Olympic Games has only been postponed and not cancelled altogether

The Executive Board of the Organisers of Tokyo 2020 met on Monday and announced the required number of volunteers had been reached, and will now be asking those who have confirmed their roles if they would participate in the rescheduled Games.

Torchbearers who were confirmed for the postponed Torch Relay will also be given priority selection for next year's Olympic Torch Relay.

Organisers are working on measures to ensure purchased tickets will be valid for corresponding rescheduled events next year and that face value refunds are given to ticket holders who cannot attend events in 2021.

In addition, the organisers have announced all 18 Olympic Test events from April 2020 onwards are postponed.

3:06 Paralympians Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire react to the Tokyo Games postponement and how it will affect their preparations Paralympians Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire react to the Tokyo Games postponement and how it will affect their preparations

World Championships to move to 2022

World Athletics welcomed the new dates for the Olympics and said it was now looking at dates in 2022 for its next World Championships in Oregon, which were originally due to take place in the summer of 2021.

"We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organisers and the IOC," a statement read.

"This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition.

"Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships.

"We are also in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the European Championships. We would like to thank our Oregon 21 Organising Committee, their stakeholders and our partners for their collaboration and willingness to explore all options."