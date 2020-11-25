Molly Thompson-Smith: British climber wins European bronze as Olympic dreams continue

Molly Thompson-Smith gets stuck into the rocks in Moscow

Molly Thompson-Smith became the first British woman to win a European climbing medal on Wednesday and boost her hopes of making the Olympics.

The 23-year-old Sky Sports Scholar is under pressure this week in Moscow, dealing with rising concerns over the coronavirus in Russia and needing to perform to have any hope of being in Tokyo next summer.

Thompson-Smith stayed cool, though, to finish third in the Lead final after reaching a height of 31m.

Russia's Viktoriia Meshkova won gold with a faster time over 36m, while Czech climber Eliska Adamovska was second.

Thompson-Smith, who has battled back to fitness incredibly after major hand surgery three years ago, said: "It's amazing to be competing again."

British team-mate Will Bosi and Thompson-Smith have competed in the individual disciplines of Boulder, Lead and Speed, before they represent GB in the Combined event on Friday.

1:26 Molly Thompson-Smith shows off her training for the European Championships in Russia Molly Thompson-Smith shows off her training for the European Championships in Russia

Thompson-Smith was 25th in Speed and 14th in Boulder. Bosi was 14th and 15th in his respective events.

It is their final opportunity to qualify for the last two places at the postponed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Thomson-Smith's heroics have now given her a chance to be there with their scores for all three disciplines added together. The qualification rounds get under way on Friday with the final on Saturday.

There is one place up for grabs for women and one for men.

Many of Europe's top climbers refused to climb in Russia this week over health fears with COVID-19.