Tokyo 2020: Olympic athletes to be tested for Covid-19 at least once every four days at rearranged Games

2:23 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains what is in the International Olympic Committee's first 'Coronavirus Playbook' for the Tokyo Games Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains what is in the International Olympic Committee's first 'Coronavirus Playbook' for the Tokyo Games

Athletes will be tested at least once every four days as part of the International Olympic Committee's quest to keep coronavirus at bay at the rearranged Tokyo Games.

The IOC has published its first 'Playbook', which guides athletes and other stakeholders on exactly what to expect during the Games, which are due to begin in July.

The Playbook confirms that athletes will be expected to take a coronavirus test 72 hours prior to their departure for Tokyo, and present evidence of that negative test upon arrival, when they will be tested again.

As well as being tested regularly during the Games, athletes are advised not to use public transport unless given permission.

Those attending the Games will be asked to "support athletes by clapping and not singing or chanting", with all visitors required to present proof of a recent negative test upon arrival in the country.

However, vaccination will not be a condition of entry.

The IOC's executive director Christophe Dubi said: "The health and safety of everyone at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 are our top priority.

"We each have our part to play. That's why these Playbooks have been created - with the rules that will make each and every one of us a sound, safe and active contributor to the Games.

"We know these Olympic Games will be different in a number of ways. For all Games participants, there will be some conditions and constraints that will require flexibility and understanding.

"By committing to following the Playbooks we will be stronger together. In return, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be remembered as a historic moment for humanity, the Olympic Movement and all those contributing to their success."

The initial Playbook is broadly aimed at international federations and technical officials, with more specific editions, aimed at athletes, media and broadcasters, set for release in the coming days.

It will be updated in accordance with changing conditions in Tokyo, which remains under a state of emergency due to rising coronavirus rates.