Olympics: Four British gymnasts to make debuts in Tokyo; Becky Downie misses out

Alice Kinsella will be the most experienced gymnast within Team GB's squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova have been selected as Team GB's women's artistic gymnastics team for the Tokyo Olympics, with two-time Olympian Becky Downie missing out.

For Kinsella, Morgan and the 16-year-old Gadirova twins, Tokyo will be their first experience of an Olympic Games.

Downie misses out on selection for her third Olympics. The 29-year-old conducted her trial remotely, after not being available for the final trials following the sudden death of her brother Josh last month.

The team announcement was also delayed. Sister Ellie Downie had already ruled herself out, after deciding to take time away from the sport due to recent events.

Kinsella will compete in Japan as the most experienced gymnast in the women's team.

The 20-year-old is a strong competitor across all apparatus; she finished inside the world's 12 at the 2019 World Championships and has already won both a Commonwealth Games gold and a European title on the beam.

Jessica Gadirova heads to Tokyo after excelling at the European Championships this year. She became the floor champion on the final day, having already won all-around bronze and vault silver in the days prior.

Twin-sister Jennifer medalled at the first Junior World Championships in 2019 and performs strongly across the floor, vault and beam. Meanwhile, Morgan's 2021 European Championships included her first major senior championship medal in the form of bronze on the uneven bars.

"The line-up is an exciting one full of emerging talent who we're looking forward to seeing perform on the biggest stage," James Thomas, British Gymnastics' performance director, said.

"With such a strong pool of talent in Great Britain and only four places available, the selection meant making difficult decisions.

We feel the team selected has great potential to contend amongst the world's best and individually each gymnast has the ability to excel in the all-around and apparatus competitions. James Thomas - British Gymnastics performance director

"The gymnasts have been extremely well supported by their coaches and clubs, and we're now looking forward to final preparations as they ready themselves to do the nation proud this summer."

"As a sport that is so greatly loved by our nation, these athletes will bring so much joy and entertainment to the fans that will be supporting Team GB back home this summer, Mark England, Team GB's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games, added.

"All four athletes should be exceptionally proud of what they have achieved, and I am sure they will relish everything that this opportunity brings. We can't wait to see them in action."