Team GB's Tokyo 2020 athletics: Dina Asher-Smith heads 76-strong list for Olympics

Dina Asher-Smith finished fifth in the 200m at Rio 2016 but the world champion will be chasing gold at Tokyo 2020

Team GB have added four names to their athletics squad for Tokyo 2020, with gold-medal hope Dina Asher-Smith headlining the 76-strong list.

The world 200m champion is one of the squad's biggest medal hopes on the track in Tokyo in the 100m and 200m.

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson joins the team for her third Olympics, subject to demonstrating her fitness after battling a serious Achilles injury this year.

Three days after the initial squad was announced, British Championships silver medallist David King (110m hurdles), Emily Borthwick (high jump) and British 1500m Champion Revee Walcott-Nolan were added for the trip to Japan.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, 2017 relay world champion, will contest the 200m, adding to his 4x100m relay berth which was secured earlier in the week. His addition to the individual event means Jona Efoloko makes the men's 4x100m relay squad.

Rising star Keely Hodgkinson guaranteed her place on the team after winning the 800m at the British trials in Manchester at the weekend.

Jemma Reekie also qualified for the event after finishing second while European 1500m champion Laura Muir joins the pair in the 800m and will also double-up in the 1500m.

Lawrence Okoye makes a successful return to Team GB having reached the men's discus final at London 2012 after spending seven years - five in the NFL - focusing on American football.

CJ Ujah won the men's 100m in Manchester on Saturday to seal his spot after European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start but the 25-year-old makes the team.

Reece Prescod is the third man selected for the 100m with Adam Gemili focusing on the 200m. Richard Kilty and Mitchell-Blake help them make up the men's 4x100m relay squad.

Daryll Neita and Asha Philip will race in the women's 100m with Asher-Smith, who is joined in the 200m by Beth Dobbin. They are joined by

Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Ashleigh Nelson are in the 4x100m relay squad.

Olympic head coach at UK Athletics, Christian Malcolm, said: "To represent your country at an Olympic Games is an incredibly rewarding achievement, whether you have competed at a Games previously or if this is your first call-up.

"My message to those athletes nominated is enjoy this moment and keep your focus in these last few weeks as we count down to the Games."

Team GB's Tokyo 2020 athletics squad

Women

100m

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Daryll Neita (Rana Reider, Cambridge)

Asha Philip (Steve Fudge, Newham and Essex Beagles)

200m

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Beth Dobbin (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

400m

Ama Pipi (Linford Christie, Enfield and Haringey)

Jodie Williams (Ryan Freckleton, Herts Phoenix)

Nicole Yeargin (Quincy Watts, Pitreavie)

800m

Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Leigh)

Laura Muir (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Jemma Reekie (Andy Young, Kilbarchan)

1500m

Laura Muir (Andy Young, Dundee Hawkhill)

Katie Snowden (Dan Stepney, Herne Hill)

Revee Walcott-Nolan (Dale King-Clutterbuck, Luton)

5000m

Jess Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

Amy-Eloise Markovc (Chris Fox, Wakefield)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

10,000m

Jess Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill)

Marathon

Stephanie Davis (Phillip Kissi, Clapham Chasers)

Jessica Piasecki (Robert Hawkins, Stockport)

Steph Twell (Aldershot Farnham and District)

3000m Steeplechase

Elizabeth Bird (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Aimee Pratt (Vicente Modahl, Sale Harriers Manchester)

100m Hurdles

Tiffany Porter (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Cindy Sember (Jeff Porter, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

400m Hurdles

Meghan Beesley (Benke Blomkvist, Birchfield)

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Jessica Turner (Nick Dakin, Amber Valley and Erewash)

High Jump

Morgan Lake (Fuzz Caan, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Emily Borthwick (Fuzz Caan, Wigan and District)

Pole Vault

Holly Bradshaw (Scott Simpson, Blackburn)

Long Jump

Abigail Irozuru (Aston Moore, Sale Harriers Manchester)

Jazmin Sawyers (Lance Brauman, City of Stoke)

Lorraine Ugen (Dwight Phillips, Thames Valley)

Shot Put

Sophie McKinna (Mike Winch, Great Yarmouth)

Heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Bertrand Valcin, Liverpool) *Subject to fitness

4x100m Relay

Dina Asher-Smith (John Blackie, Blackheath and Bromley)

Beth Dobbin (Leon Baptiste, Edinburgh)

Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Steve Fudge, Sutton and District)

Daryll Neita (Rana Reider, Cambridge)

Ashleigh Nelson (Michael Afilaka, City of Stoke)

Asha Philip (Steve Fudge, Newham and Essex Beagles)

4x400m Relay

Zoey Clark (Eddie McKenna, Thames Valley)

Emily Diamond (Benke Blomkvist, Bristol and West)

Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Laviai Nielsen (Christine Bowmaker, Enfield and Haringey)

Ama Pipi (Linford Christie, Enfield and Haringey)

Jessica Turner (Nick Dakin, Amber Valley and Erewash)

Hannah Williams (Glyn Hawkes, Herts Phoenix)

Jodie Williams (Ryan Freckleton, Herts Phoenix)

Nicole Yeargin (Quincy Watts, Pitreavie)

Men

100m

CJ Ujah (Ryan Freckleton, Enfield and Haringey)

Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Reece Prescod (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

Men's 200m

Adam Gemili (Rana Reider, Blackheath and Bromley)

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Lance Brauman, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Men's 800m

Oliver Dustin (Graeme Mason, Border)

Elliot Giles (Jon Bigg, Birchfield)

Daniel Rowden (Matt Yates, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

1500m

Jake Heyward (Mark Rowland, Cardiff)

Josh Kerr (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh)

Jake Wightman (Geoff Wightman, Edinburgh)

5000m

Andrew Butchart (Barry Fudge, Central)

Marc Scott (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)

10,000m

Sam Atkin (Mike Collins, Lincoln Wellington)

Marc Scott (Jerry Schumacher, Richmond and Zetland)

Marathon

Ben Connor (Steve Vernon, Derby)

Callum Hawkins (Robert Hawkins, Kilbarchan)

Chris Thompson (Alan Storey, Aldershot Farnham and District)

20km Race Walk

Tom Bosworth (Andi Drake, Tonbridge)

Callum Wilkinson (Rob Heffernan, Enfield and Haringey)

3000m Steeplechase

Phil Norman (Tomaz Plibersek, Woodford Green Essex Ladies)

Zak Seddon (Jeff Seddon, Bracknell)

110m Hurdles

Andrew Pozzi (Santiago Antunez, Stratford-upon, Avon)

David King (Tim O'Neil, City of Plymouth)

High Jump

Tom Gale (Denis Doyle, Team Bath)

Pole Vault

Harry Coppell (Scott Simpson, Wigan and District)

Triple Jump

Ben Williams (Aston Moore, City of Stoke)

Shot Put

Scott Lincoln (Paul Wilson, City of York)

Discus

Lawrence Okoye (Zane Duquemin / John Hillier, Croydon)

Hammer

Taylor Campbell (John Pearson, Windsor Slough Eton and Hounslow)

Nick Miller (Tore Gustafsson, Border)

Men's 4x100m Relay

Adam Gemili (Rana Reider, Blackheath and Bromley)

Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Richard Kilty (Gateshead)

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Lance Brauman, Newham and Essex Beagles)

Reece Prescod (Marvin Rowe, Enfield and Haringey)

CJ Ujah (Ryan Freckleton, Enfield and Haringey)

Jona Efoloko (Clarence Callender, Sale Harriers)

Men's 4x400m Relay

Niclas Baker (Piotr Spas, Crawley)

Cameron Chalmers (Matt Elias, Guernsey)

Matthew Hudson-Smith (Lance Brauman, Birchfield)

Michael Ohioze (Dan Tomlin, Shaftesbury Barnet)

Lee Thompson (John Henson, Sheffield and Dearne)