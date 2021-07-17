Tokyo Olympics: First Covid-19 case found at athletes' village

An official has become the first resident at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village to test positive for Covid-19, Games organisers confirmed on Saturday.

The affected individual from overseas tested negative on arrival in Japan but subsequently tested positive in a test taken in the screening process inside the village.

The person is identified as "Games-concerned personnel", and has been placed into a 14-day quarantine.

The news will be a big concern for organisers who have previously stated the Olympic Village would be the "safest place" in Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules from July 23 through to August 8.

Organisers also confirmed the number of positive cases among those linked to the Games has risen to 44. At least five athletes are among this number.

Tokyo recorded 1,271 new infections yesterday - the third straight day where the number has exceeded 1,000.