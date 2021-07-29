Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan win Ireland's first gold of Games

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan elated on the podium with their gold medals

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan have won Ireland's first Olympic gold since 2012 after a thrilling lightweight double sculls victory.

The duo beat Germany by just 0.86 seconds in the final at the Sea Forest Waterway and their triumph means that they follow in the footsteps of Katie Taylor, who won gold for Ireland at London 2012.

Together McCarthy and O'Donovan are the first male Irish gold medallists since boxer Michael Carruth in 1992.

It's O'Donovan's second Olympic medal after he won silver in the double sculls with brother Gary in Rio. He becomes the first Irish athlete to win Olympic gold and silver medals.

OLYMPIC CHAMPIONS! 🥇



What a morning in Tokyo as Fintan McCarthy & Paul O’Donovan claimed gold to be crowned Olympic champions in a thrilling Lightweight Men’s Double final that saw them cross the line in a time of 6:06.43.



What a day! 🇮🇪💚🥇🇮🇪💚🥇#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Gltt8ZcmsR — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 29, 2021

"I didn't think about too much how I felt at the time, so it's difficult to compare it, five years after," O'Donovan said.

"Winning today and silver medal last time, I'll be a bit happier about that. The silver medal is nice but Fintan did the right job and we went straight to the top at his first Games.

"The two boys [from Germany] have been looking strong all week and made us really work hard. Italy were quick off the start and didn't let us have it easy."

The duo had set a new Olympic best in the semi-final of six minutes and 5.33 seconds, but had to fight for gold.

German's Jonathan Rommelmann and Jason Osborne were 10 lengths clear after 500m but Ireland slowly closed the gap, managed to edge ahead and were a length in front before the finish line.

"Italy and Germany always go hard, you can count on that, and then slow down a bit," O'Donovan said to RTE. "Once we were catching up to them, we knew we were at a sustainable pace and kept going."

The pair are already looking ahead to the next Olympics.

"We'll stick at the rowing for another few years, anyway," McCarthy said. "The next Olympics is going to be the last one for our event, so we'll have to go out with a bang.

“Theirs is a tremendous achievement, which gives great inspiration to young people and aspiring athletes all over Ireland.” — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 29, 2021

Ireland's president has led the congratulations to the country's history-making gold medallists on social media.

"After the magnificent success in women's rowing yesterday, today we celebrate Ireland's first Olympic gold medal in rowing, won so deservedly by Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in the lightweight double sculls," President Higgins said.

"Theirs is a tremendous achievement, which gives great inspiration to young people and aspiring athletes all over Ireland."