Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Bryony Page wins bronze for Team GB in women's trampoline

Bryony Page secured a medal at a second Olympic Games in succession

Bryony Page has won a bronze medal after an outstanding performance in the women's Olympic trampoline final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

With two gymnasts still to perform, Page recorded a score of 55.735 in the final to guarantee her a medal, before Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling pushed her into third.

Page's bronze medal, which follows her silver medal in Rio, continues an outstanding start to the Games for Team GB.

The team have won 24 medals in total so far; six golds, nine silver and nine bronze.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Olympics news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

