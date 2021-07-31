Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Blessing Okagbare provisionally suspended for failed drugs test

Blessing Okagbare finished first in her heat for the women's 100m on Friday but has now been provisionally suspended

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended just hours before she was due to run in the semi-finals of the women's 100m at the Olympics.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced that Okagbare had "tested positive for human growth hormone" in an out-of-competition test on July 19.

That resulted in a mandatory suspension, coming on the day that Okagbare was due to race against Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith in their 100m semi-final in Tokyo.

Okagbare finished first in her heat for the women's sprinter event on Friday, recording a time of 11.05 seconds to beat Britain's Asha Philip and Tynia Gaither of the Bahamas. That put the 32-year-old into a third consecutive Olympic semi-final.

Okagbare, who won Olympic silver in the long jump in Beijing 13 years ago, holds the Commonwealth Games record in the women's 100m, set in Glasgow in 2014.

The women's 100m final is the last event on the Olympic track schedule on Saturday at 9.50pm local time (1.50pm BST), with the semi-finals taking place from 7.15pm local time (11.15am BST).