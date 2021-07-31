Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Emma Wilson wins windsurfing bronze for Team GB

Great Britain's Emma Wilson is youngest sailor in the GB squad and daughter of a two-time Olympic windsurfer

Emma Wilson has won a bronze medal for Team GB in the women's windsurfing at Enoshima.

Wilson started the double-point medal race in second place in the overall standings after winning four of the 12 preliminary events.

But she was overtaken by Charline Picon of France, who won the race to nudge into second position overall, with China's Lu Yunxiu taking gold.

Wilson had gone into the final day of competition secure in the knowledge that she had already secured an Olympic medal.

Picon got off to a flying start for France and although the Briton made some progress, she could not catch her rival who streaked across the finish line.

Lu, knowing a single-place deficit behind Wilson would be enough to preserve the gold medal, tracked her rival over the line.

It was a historic moment for Wilson whose mother Penny Way represented Great Britain in the same category in two Olympics, finishing in sixth and seventh places respectively.