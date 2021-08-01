Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Max Whitlock defends Olympic pommel horse gymnastics title

Max Whitlock produced a superb score of 15.583 in the final

Max Whitlock has defended his individual pommel horse Olympic title and won gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old was first to take to the apparatus and produced a stunning score of 15.583, which no one else in the field was able to match.

Whitlock's gold medal is the sixth Olympic medal of his career and means he's only the fourth artistic gymnast to successfully defend an Olympic title.

Chih Kai Lee's 15.400 routine secured silver, with Japan's Kazuma Kaya winning bronze.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan, who qualified with the joint top score alongside Lee, came off the apparatus early and missed out on a medal.

COME ON @maxwhitlock1 !! Watching on the plane home… Smashed it! What a champ. Unreal 💪🏻🙌🏻👏🏻 huuuuge congratulations legend! Awesome @hannzed @BritGymnastics 🤯🥳 pic.twitter.com/d4pjmIODPf — Laura Gallagher Cox (@LGallagherTra) August 1, 2021

After the Rio Games, Whitlock intended to emulate his Japanese idol Kohei Uchimura by launching a bid to claim the all-around title.

But a pair of disappointing results on the floor convinced him to essentially shift all his focus to his most successful piece of apparatus for the remainder of the Olympic cycle.

Whitlock began to feel the benefit of his singular focus as the Games drew closer, however, the challenge posed by others in the field was made crystal clear during qualifying in Tokyo.

A minor mistake from the 28-year-old Brit saw him qualify fifth out of eight finalists. His score of 14.9 was comfortably eclipsed by both McClenaghan and Chinese Taipei's Chih Kai Lee, who topped the standings on 15.266.

However, as Whitlock has done so often in his career, the British athlete provided a nerveless response in the final and set a standard that, yet again, none of his rivals were capable of meeting.